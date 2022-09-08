Mayor Peter Hendricks signed off on six outside contracts last week for the city of Sun Valley with parties the city has had “routine and regular annual agreements for services with,” according to city staff. The contracts include groups like Mountain Rides and Mountain Humane.
The total cost of these contracts is $529,557.
Mountain Rides will receive $435,000, and Mountain Humane will receive $1,900.
