Monday a contract to do some $3 million in work on roads and paths in the city this summer.
The 4-0 vote by the council awards Nampa-based Idaho Materials & Construction a contract to complete projects costing an estimated $2,945,500, including construction of a new bike lane on the east side of Elkhorn Road from Village Way downhill to the four-way intersection in front of City Hall. The contract includes a 10% contingency sum, bringing the total approved funding to $3,240,050.
Sun Valley is in the fourth year of a five-year program to improve city roads and its vast network of paved pathways, funded by a $17.5 million bond measure approved by voters in 2017.
The projects approved for this year include:
• The reconstruction of the intersection in front of City Hall, where Elkhorn Road, Dollar Road, Old Dollar Road and Fairway Road come together. The biggest change will be moving the entrance to City Hall from the east side of Elkhorn Road around the corner to Fairway Road. The project will also include a small adjustment to properly align Elkhorn and Old Dollar roads, which are slightly offset. It also includes plans to construct a small diversion “island” where Elkhorn Road meets the intersection to properly line up and direct vehicles headed in different directions. The project also includes repaving the City Hall parking lot.
• Milling and resurfacing the bike and pedestrian path along Sun Valley Road between Ketchum and the Saddle Road intersection. The path project is scheduled for completion prior to July 4.
• Building the downhill bike lane along Elkhorn Road from the top of the hill at Village Way to the City Hall intersection. It is intended for cyclists who want to travel at higher speeds than what is allowed on the existing bike and pedestrian path on the west side of Elkhorn Road. That project costs approximately $400,000.
• Milling and resurfacing Fairway Loop—off of Fairway Road.
• Adding a protective sealant to roads and paths resurfaced over the last two years. The sealant work—intended to create a smooth, longer-lasting surface—includes Fairway Road, Saddle Road, a segment of Elkhorn Road and some roads in the neighborhoods of Elkhorn.
Most discussion Monday was about whether to include the new downhill bike lane along the northern section of Elkhorn Road. Cyclists riding on Elkhorn Road have become a safety concern, Councilwomen Michelle Griffith and Jane Conard agreed.
Councilman Keith Saks said he wants to ensure that cyclists riding down the hill use the new segment of bike lane and stay off the road.
Councilman Brad DuFur noted that powered e-bikes are “catching on.”
“I think we have to go for this now,” he said.
