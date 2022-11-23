Following an offseason of mountain maintenance and proposed lift restructuring, complete with the annual “Pray for Snow” party held at the resort earlier this month, Sun Valley is gearing up for a fruitful post-pandemic ski season, which is scheduled to start Thursday, Nov. 24.
“We are excited to welcome skiers and riders for Sun Valley’s 87th season on Thursday’s opening day on Bald Mountain,” said Sun Valley Head of Marketing and Public Relations Bridget Higgins. “The early-season snow coupled with cold temps and our snowmaking system will allow us to open more terrain than any other opening day in recent history.”
Here’s what will be open to skiers and snowboarders to start the year: Upper College, College, Lower River Run, Roundhouse Slope, Roundhouse Lane, Mid River Run, Lower River Run, Sunset Strip, 42nd Street, Upper Canyon and Lower Canyon. As for lifts, River Run Express, Lookout Express, Christmas and the Roundhouse Gondola—all on the River Run side—will be running. There is no word yet as to when the Warm Springs side, the Bowls or Seattle Ridge will open.
The 87th season of winter operations at Sun Valley were kicked off with the “Pray for Snow” party that included DJ sets and food and drink. The annual pre-opening tradition took place on Saturday, Nov. 12, and was well-attended. By all indications, the ritual worked, too: Blaine County received a couple of dustings over the following days, all while the resort blew snow guns at full capacity to ensure a solid base in time for opening day.
As for events on the horizon, keep an eye out for the annual Winter Wonderland Festival, which includes an exciting slate of events on Dec. 10, as well as familiar happenings all the way up through the holidays. On Saturday the 10th, attendees will be welcomed to shop around Sun Valley Village, with a portion of the proceeds from sales at Brass Ranch, Pete Lane’s Signatures and the Lodge Gift Shop going to the Environmental Resource Center, 43 North, and Wood River Valley Girls on the Run. Kids can visit Santa Claus in the Boiler Room that day, as well. Other events this season include performances by the Sun Valley Carolers, ice carving demonstrations, the annual tree-lighting ceremony and, of course, the Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade and fireworks show.
For more information, go to the resort’s website. The most up to date information on openings, run conditions and more is available on the Sun Valley app. ￼
