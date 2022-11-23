Sun Valley ski camp

Racers from the Western Region of the Intermountain Ski Division prepare to ride up Bald Mountain during an early-season ski camp hosted by Sun Valley Resort and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Following an offseason of mountain maintenance and proposed lift restructuring, complete with the annual “Pray for Snow” party held at the resort earlier this month, Sun Valley is gearing up for a fruitful post-pandemic ski season, which is scheduled to start Thursday, Nov. 24.

“We are excited to welcome skiers and riders for Sun Valley’s 87th season on Thursday’s opening day on Bald Mountain,” said Sun Valley Head of Marketing and Public Relations Bridget Higgins. “The early-season snow coupled with cold temps and our snowmaking system will allow us to open more terrain than any other opening day in recent history.”

Here’s what will be open to skiers and snowboarders to start the year: Upper College, College, Lower River Run, Roundhouse Slope, Roundhouse Lane, Mid River Run, Lower River Run, Sunset Strip, 42nd Street, Upper Canyon and Lower Canyon. As for lifts, River Run Express, Lookout Express, Christmas and the Roundhouse Gondola—all on the River Run side—will be running. There is no word yet as to when the Warm Springs side, the Bowls or Seattle Ridge will open.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments