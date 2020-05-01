There has been “really heartfelt cooperation and collaboration” from contractors in abiding with city safety standards at jobsites, Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks said during a City Council discussion last week about reopening construction and landscaping.
Hendricks said compliance had occurred without citations or fines.
“We feel that we’ve done a very, very good job,” he said, adding that Sun Valley police have made their presence known at jobsites to educate contractors and workers in following the city’s worksite standards to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
In other COVID-19 news from the city, Councilman Keith Saks said his wife was hospitalized for over three weeks battling the coronavirus, but is now home recovering. Saks attributed his wife’s recovery to a “healthy lifestyle,” and thanked the council and people in the community who offered support throughout her illness.
During the meeting, council members also discussed scheduling public budget workshops for fiscal 2021. The deadline to set the 2021 budget is Sept. 30, but Hendricks said the process will start much earlier with public hearings in August and notices published for those hearings in July. Currently, public hearings for the 2021 budget are set for Aug. 6, 13 and 18.
Lastly, the council approved an automatic aid agreement between three fire agencies.
Sun Valley Director of Public Safety Walt Femling presented the aid agreement to the council and said the city worked with Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman to come up with the automatic aid agreement between Wood River, Sun Valley Fire and the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District.
The council passed the agreement unanimously as the three agencies along with U.S. Forest Service and the BLM worked together to fight a permitted burn turned wildfire in the East Fork area on in late April.
The aid agreement allows for automatic response from one or all three agencies in the event of a major fire, disaster or other emergency to share equipment and personnel when available. The agreement will remain in effect for five years.
Planning and Zoning
Also on Thursday, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved design review applications, some with additional conditions, for the following locations: 204 Sun Peak Drive; Lodge II Apartment buildings; 105 Blue Grouse Road; and 203 Sun Peak Drive.
A design review application for a tipi at 106 Saddle Road was continued to May 7 to get additional landscaping designs and perspectives of how the tipi will look from Saddle Road.
Additionally, an ordinance proposed by the city to amend existing city code regarding exterior lighting regulations was also continued to May 7.
