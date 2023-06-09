Construction work on a section of Sun Valley Road at the border of Ketchum and Sun Valley is scheduled to conclude at the end of June, with the main thoroughfare between the two cities likely reopening at that time, Sun Valley city officials said this week.
Sun Valley Road between Spruce Street in Ketchum and the Dollar Road intersection in Sun Valley has been closed to through traffic since early April. Motorists traveling between Sun Valley and Ketchum have been routed over Saddle Road to state Highway 75.
The closure was put in place as part of a joint project between the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley to rebuild all of Sun Valley Road that was mostly completed last year. The segment between Spruce Street in Ketchum and the iconic “Red Barn” in Sun Valley was delayed until this spring. The project also includes installation of a Ketchum city water line in the area and an Idaho Power transmission line.
Sun Valley City Clerk Nancy Flannigan said the project is set to be completed slightly ahead of schedule—at the end of June instead of in early July—dependent on the availability of concrete, which has been limited.
Meanwhile, the city of Sun Valley is proceeding with a plan to maintain the intersection of Sun Valley Road with Dollar and Saddle roads as a four-way stop with a blinking light.
The traffic signal at the intersection failed in late 2022, prompting the city to implement the four-way stop. In April, the city reviewed alternatives of maintaining a four-way stop, replacing the traffic signal and making various road improvements, or installing a roundabout at the intersection.
With estimated costs of the second two alternatives costing some $3 million or more, the city has decided to maintain the four-way stop through the summer—when traffic is significantly heavier—to determine if that approach is viable for the long-term future.
“Generally, we’ve been getting feedback that it’s working really well,” City Administrator Jim Keating said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In