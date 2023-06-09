Sun Valley road closure (copy)

Crews work to repair Sun Valley Road between Ketchum and Sun Valley in April.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Construction work on a section of Sun Valley Road at the border of Ketchum and Sun Valley is scheduled to conclude at the end of June, with the main thoroughfare between the two cities likely reopening at that time, Sun Valley city officials said this week.

Sun Valley Road between Spruce Street in Ketchum and the Dollar Road intersection in Sun Valley has been closed to through traffic since early April. Motorists traveling between Sun Valley and Ketchum have been routed over Saddle Road to state Highway 75.

The closure was put in place as part of a joint project between the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley to rebuild all of Sun Valley Road that was mostly completed last year. The segment between Spruce Street in Ketchum and the iconic “Red Barn” in Sun Valley was delayed until this spring. The project also includes installation of a Ketchum city water line in the area and an Idaho Power transmission line.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments