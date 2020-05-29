Starting this weekend, the Sun Valley Resort will welcome guests back for summer in accordance with Idaho’s staged reopening schedule, it announced last week.
Protective measures the resort is taking include requiring employees to wear masks in guest-facing roles, adding sanitization stations and enhancing cleaning regiments and rearranging public spaces and restaurant furniture to enable social distancing.
As of today, four dining operations are open at the resort—Sun Valley Club, Elkhorn Grille, Village Station and Konditorei. (Village Station and Konditorei will be open daily with both indoor and outdoor seating options available.)
Accommodations open tomorrow at the Sun Valley Lodge, with various discounts available for guests.
“The health and wellbeing of our employees, guests and community are paramount,” the resort stated. “We look forward to welcoming you back for summer 2020 to enjoy the great outdoors and all that Sun Valley Resort has to offer.”
In terms of recreation, the Trail Creek, White Clouds and Elkhorn golf courses are open daily—as is the Golf Pro Shop—and the Sawtooth Putting Green will open tomorrow.
Pools and fitness amenities will also open on Saturday—with guests needing to book 2-hour reservations at the Inn pool—and the bowling alley, ice rink, gun club and kids’ camps are scheduled to follow suit on June 8.
“We’re evaluating everything on a week-by-week basis, as well as our operating policies,” Director of Public Relations and Marketing Bridget Higgins said in a Thursday interview. “We’re excited to see everyone back.”
Lift operations are projected to open on Friday, June 26, for hikers and sightseers only, the resort stated. Whether mountain bikes will be able to catch a ride to the top this summer has yet to be decided, Sun Valley Resort General Manager Silva said during a Visit Sun Valley teleconference last week, citing concerns about safety and difficulties maintaining social distance.
At the time, Silva said the resort was “slowly starting to come back to life,” with a few stores in The Village open. In light of the coronavirus, the resort’s set up and marketing efforts will focus in open spaces that facilitate for outdoor dining and social distancing.
As far as recreation, Silva said Sun Valley Co. is moving forward with construction on its Cold Springs project, the final phase of the Bald Mountain expansion. The new zone, which will add 380 acres of inbounds terrain for skiers and snowboarders, is scheduled to open when conditions allow this ski season.
For more information on Sun Valley Resort’s reopening timeline, visit sunvalley.com.
Alejandra Buitrago contributed to this story.
