Sun Valley Resort has delayed the targeted opening of Dollar Mountain for the winter season from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17.
The decision comes as dry weather and unseasonably warm daytime temperatures prevail in the Wood River Valley, limiting snowmaking ability.
The resort kicked off the winter season on Bald Mountain on Thanksgiving Day with skiing and snowboarding on Upper College, Lower College, Sunset Strip, 42nd Street and Lower River Run. On Tuesday, those runs were open, as well as Roundhouse Lane and Mid River Run.
Those runs were served by the River Run and Lookout Express lifts on Tuesday. The Roundhouse Gondola and Christmas lifts were closed for maintenance.
On Tuesday, the resort reported a 24-inch snow base at the summit of Baldy.
“We encourage guests to download the Sun Valley app or check out mountain reports at sunvalley.com for the most up-to-date conditions,” the resort stated Tuesday. ￼
