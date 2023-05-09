While skiers and snowboarders might have been sad to see the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain close relatively early after a banner winter, they will be happy to know that construction of new lifts planned for the area is still on pace to be finished by the start of next winter.
“We had a really busy winter and a lot of snowpack on the Warm Springs side, but with the help of our partners we’ve been able to work through it and it’s coming along nicely,” Sun Valley Resort Head of Grooming John Nichols said.
Doppelmayr USA, a lift manufacturer based in Salt Lake City, has been a key member of the work to this point. The team effort requires everything from snow removal to helicopter-assisted tree clearing.
This comes after plans for dramatic changes to the mountain were approved by the U.S. Forest Service earlier this year. The plans call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and adjacent quad Greyhawk chairlift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at a mid station at the top of Upper Greyhawk or continue to the summit of the mountain.
The Challenger lift had a capacity of 1,800 people per hour, while the new lift will transport 2,400 passengers per hour, according to the resort.
For the upcoming season, Sun Valley will also bring back the Flying Squirrel chairlift, which was put out of commission almost a decade ago following a structure fire. The new four-passenger Flying Squirrel lift will re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain.
When these updates were announced last year, most of the concerns revolved around making sure that the mountain was ready for opening day of winter 2023-2024. Nichols reassured skiers and snowboarders that is still the case, although there are a couple of factors that are certainly still subject to change before the project is completed.
First is international shipping, which isn’t guaranteed to occur on time, according to Nichols. Much of the equipment is constructed, and even assembled, in Europe, before being sent over via shipping containers.
“Last week we saw some chairs arrive for the new Flying Squirrel lift, and this morning I was seeing some return terminal station stuff for the new Challenger lift showing up,” Nichols said in an interview late last week. “So hurdle number one is just achieving our delivery dates with shipping and manufacturing.”
The second major hurdle is getting all of the earth work and civil engineering done.
“We have had a really wet spring and we have a lot of lingering snowpack, but it hasn’t hindered us yet,” Nichols said.
The team isn’t removing too much snow, he added. The procedure to this point has been to clear snow at the base terminal and top terminals of the lift, as well as any access roads for machinery. Snow underneath the lifts is being left to melt on its own.
Bridget Higgins, head of marketing and public relations at Sun Valley, said that this moving of snow and clearing of access roads is why uphill access was eliminated for the rest of the season. “As much as we’d like to offer it, the dangers of the movement of the equipment was just too much,” she said. “We just couldn’t find a safe place for people to interact with or avoid all the work that needed to be done.”
The process for removing the old lifts is as follows: First, the lift maintenance team gets rid of all of the chairs on the line. Then, the Doppelmayr team removes the cable that holds the chairs and prepares the towers for demolition. At the same time, Sun Valley crews clear the machines of brake fluid and other hydraulic systems. A contracted demolition crew comes in and uses a hydraulic shear to remove the lifts.
“They kind of mush the sheet metal and all the parts and pieces of the lift terminals and crunch that up and haul it off to a salvage yard,” Nichols said.
Then, crews pull the concrete out of the ground. They will dig and pour new foundations for the new lifts. Nichols said each tower has its own unique profile, which changes based on how much load each one takes. They first set the foundations for the base and top terminals, then fill in the stations between that.
The chairs from the Challenger and Greyhawk lifts will be used on the Christmas and Frenchman’s lifts, replacing the current chairs that have no footrests and have been in service for years.
This past week, employees worked to relocate the utilities bases for each lift, as their footprint is slightly different from the Greyhawk and Challenger lifts that preceded them. That process took longer than expected, but time saved in other areas means that the project is still on schedule. That effort wrapped up last week. Now, employees are working to get the new terminal foundations in.
On any given day, there are as many as 40 or 50 people on the mountain working, although it’s usually fewer than that. A helicopter and logging crew added 15 people to the mix a few weeks ago.
People came to watch the helicopters fly and remove pieces of the lift, as well as trees. Higgins said that the resort reached out to neighbors and to let them know which hours the work would be going on. They also used social media to keep the community updated.
A helicopter will be used a couple times this summer. A few weeks ago was the first time: the helicopter crew was tasked with removing trees that were cleared to make room for the new Flying Squirrel extension. All the timber is being donated to a conservation organization. Later this summer, helicopters will assist with new construction.
All of this construction has also hindered normal end-of-season mountain operations. With all the access roads cleared out, mountain operations can’t snowmobile or ski across the Warm Springs side at all.
“All of our maintenance is buzzing out of the River Run portal all day every day right now,” Nichols said. “So that’s why we [don’t have any uphill access], because both sides of the mountain are very congested right now.”
For now, Warm Springs residents will continue to watch the construction, with a watchful eye on progress for all Ketchum citizens who ski Baldy in the winter.
“It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen on any given day,” Nichols said. “But the good news is, we’ve all seen it before and we have the tools to keep ourselves flexible enough where we can move around to different job sites to stay productive and stay on schedule.” ￼
