Sun Valley Resort plans to replace chairs on its Christmas and Frenchman’s ski lifts with those pulled from Challenger and Greyhawk, which have footrests.

While skiers and snowboarders might have been sad to see the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain close relatively early after a banner winter, they will be happy to know that construction of new lifts planned for the area is still on pace to be finished by the start of next winter.

“We had a really busy winter and a lot of snowpack on the Warm Springs side, but with the help of our partners we’ve been able to work through it and it’s coming along nicely,” Sun Valley Resort Head of Grooming John Nichols said.

Doppelmayr USA, a lift manufacturer based in Salt Lake City, has been a key member of the work to this point. The team effort requires everything from snow removal to helicopter-assisted tree clearing.

A Blackhawk helicopter delivers trees to the Greyhawk parking lot on Tuesday, April 25.
Chairs sit in waiting in the Greyhawk parking lot on April 19.

