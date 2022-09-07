Sun Valley city leaders are moving forward with a revised, scaled-back plan to make improvements to the city-owned Festival Meadow field to make it a better-used public park with some amenities.
City Council members voted 2-1 last Thursday to direct Mayor Peter Hendricks to get cost estimates for an updated plan that calls for less development and hardscape than the original proposal, providing for more open space and lawn.
The revised design was presented to the council after the city got feedback on its first conceptual plan through focus groups and an informal “open house” presentation at the approximately 5-acre site along Sun Valley Road.
Amid some opposition to the city’s original plan for the high-profile site at the so-called “gateway” to Sun Valley, Hendricks made a pitch for the new design before consultants presented it to the public and the council. The city needs an attractive, useful gathering place for small events and daily enjoyment, he said.
“We don’t have a park,” he said. “ … I am absolutely, firmly in favor of moving forward with this and taking this hay pasture that one person, and one dog, maybe uses three times a week, and making it available to the community, the people of Sun Valley, certainly the people of Ketchum, and anybody else who wants to use and enjoy the outdoor space and the facilities that we’re going to put there.”
The original draft conceptual master plan for the site included a variety of potential upgrades, including:
- A vehicular lane, drop-off area and small parking lot on the southern side of the site, next to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
- A tree-lined promenade entering from the east, abutted by a small pavilion.
- An open lawn area in the center that could host events, surrounded by a winding path.
- Restrooms, natural play areas and—on the western side—a gently inclined sledding area for kids.
- An amphitheater on the sloping western side, facing southeast with views of surrounding hillsides.
In presenting the new plan, landscape architect Ben Young, of city consultant BYLA Landscape Architects, told the City Council that he and his team developed the revised design with the public’s feedback and preferences in mind.
The updated plan has less hardscape but maintains the small parking lot and drop-off area on the south side, Young said. It keeps the amphitheater but makes it more natural looking. Path coverage is reduced, the tree-lined entrance along Sun Valley Road is opened up and the lawn is bigger. There would be one “rustic” children’s play area, Young said, and the site’s existing statues of local ski legends would be incorporated into the park.
The revised design also maintains plans for adding restrooms and infrastructure for water and electrical connections. Having electricity for events at the site is important, City Administrator Walt Femling said, because some event organizers’ use of generators requiring large amounts of fuel can be a safety hazard.
One aspect of the plan that would require special approval is an expansion of the property boundary on the north and west sides. If adjacent landowner Sun Valley Resort consents, the property size would increase to approximately 6.2 acres.
In a public comment period, Wood River Valley artist Lisa Horton said she was concerned that the lawn at the center of the site was too small to accommodate some events. Horton—who works with and participates in the Ketchum Arts Festival, which takes place at the site each July—said if the festival can’t fit its typical number of 140 artist booths, the event logistics don’t work.
“We’re kind of in a crunch,” she said.
Two other Wood River Valley residents said they think the site should be left undeveloped.
Sun Valley resident Fred Bieker said he believes the Wood River Valley needs to preserve open, green areas, as more and more people move to the region from cities.
“We have to be very careful to keep these green areas alive,” he said.
Sun Valley acquired the Festival Meadow property from Sun Valley Resort some 20 years ago in a land trade. Since then, it has been used by numerous event organizers for concerts, bike festivals, car shows, beer festivals, the Ketchum Arts Festival and other events.
When the City Council was asked Thursday whether the park plan might violate any terms of the land swap and upset the resort’s leadership, Hendricks said resort officials are “enthusiastically in favor” of the city’s initiative.
Hendricks also stated that the city does not intend to limit the ability of events to operate effectively on the site.
Councilwoman Jane Conard—who left the meeting before the vote to represent the city at an event at the Festival Meadow—said she believes the plan would make Sun Valley “a friendly, more welcoming community.”
“I think we need to look to the future,” she said.
Councilman Keith Saks said he would favor a less ambitious plan that includes some “minor enhancements,” such as shade trees, bathrooms, benches and picnic tables. Money saved could go toward a new fire station or other goals of the city, he said.
Councilors Brad DuFur and Michelle Griffith voted in favor of moving the revised plan forward and estimating costs, while Saks dissented.
“We do need numbers,” Griffith said.
Hendricks noted that citizens will have additional opportunities to review and comment on the project as it moves forward. DuFur concurred.
“This is a work in progress,” he said.
City officials have said they would like to start work on the project soon after a plan is fully approved, possibly by next spring. ￼
