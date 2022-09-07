22-09-07-festival-meadow-rendering

The city of Sun Valley is developing plans to turn its Festival Meadow property into an active, landscaped park with public amenities. Its second conceptual draft, above, has been scaled back from the original version to include more open space and have a more natural appearance.

Sun Valley city leaders are moving forward with a revised, scaled-back plan to make improvements to the city-owned Festival Meadow field to make it a better-used public park with some amenities.

City Council members voted 2-1 last Thursday to direct Mayor Peter Hendricks to get cost estimates for an updated plan that calls for less development and hardscape than the original proposal, providing for more open space and lawn.

The revised design was presented to the council after the city got feedback on its first conceptual plan through focus groups and an informal “open house” presentation at the approximately 5-acre site along Sun Valley Road.

