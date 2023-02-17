The Sun Valley City Council moved to purchase a historic home in Hailey for the price of $2.3 million on Tuesday, in what Council members Jane Conard and Michelle Griffith heralded as a financial victory and Councilman Keith Saks called a “failure of due process and transparency.”
Councilman Brad DuFur recused himself from the discussion without citing a reason. The meeting was noticed Monday at 2 p.m.—one hour more than the 24-hour minimum required for special meetings by Idaho code. Sun Valley citizens were also sent an email-blast about the hearing, Griffith said.
Saks took exception to the process and the willingness to spend $2.3 million without more public input, while his fellow council members disagreed on both points.
“We don’t need to get approval first, we are elected to act in the best interest of the community,” Conard said. “The city has the right to purchase property, and we are doing that.”
“I think that having this in a special meeting actually brings it more to the public’s attention than having it in as part of an agenda in a normal meeting,” Griffith said.
The property in question is known as the Ellsworth Inn in Hailey, a 1.92-acre parcel with a main house and two smaller cottages, all built in the 1930s and renovated in the 1980s. The main house is three stories with nine rooms, including two kitchens and two living rooms, spread out over 4,852 square feet. There is also a tennis court, and over 83,000 square feet of mature landscaping.
Of particular note is the property’s ability to be developed due to how it is divided.
“The main building has a lot of space as it is, but [there is more] value for rentals under a master lease agreement,” Sun Valley City Administrator Jim Keating said. “We essentially have up to 20 units that could be developed over the five parcels, and that offers a lot of options, from a housing perspective.”
The city has yet to draw up a master plan and determine a priority list for the site, but Keating said that he doesn’t think the council envisions knocking down the historic inn, but instead working around and with it to maximize housing.
“There is no intention one way or another, but [the city] wants to honor the building,” he said.
As of now, the city of Hailey is a “project partner,” according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, but hopes to have “a more formal role”—potentially involving financial assistance—down the road. Hailey is in part responsible for the deal; when they became aware that the Ellsworth Inn property was for sale, city staff told Sun Valley, which they knew was in the market for something like it.
The main house is fully furnished, and in pretty good shape for a building of its age, according to Keating. It is not officially designated a historic structure, but is considered by the city to be so, and has been treated as such in the past. For the last 20 years, it has served as a bed and breakfast.
The two cottages are “a mixed bag,” Keating said. One, on the northeast corner of the property, is about 1,000 square feet and structurally unsound. He said it will likely need to be taken down. The cottage on the southern end of the property is 782 square feet, and is in good shape; the operator of the inn lives there. It will continue to be used in the immediate future.
Mayor Peter Hendricks stressed the importance of acting immediately.
“This is an opportunity to make a tangible, meaningful contribution towards a housing [problem] that we are undergoing in our countywide community,” he said.
Conard agreed.
“There are business transactions where time is of the essence, and a certain amount of information needs to be kept in a limited manner in order to avoid having someone else outbid you—that’s what this is,” she said.
Griffith broke down the numbers of the deal to illustrate its benefit.
“If you were looking at the opportunity to have 20 units on this site, at a sales price of $2.3 million, that brings you to $115,000 a door, and there is no land anywhere in this community for $115,000 that could support housing [like this],” she said. “So I view this favorably for the financial benefit associated with it.”
Keating said city staff evaluated the financials of the deal and are confident that the city is making out well. He said the sale price compared to the market is sound, and the potential for cost mitigation on the building in the short term and long term is high. According to Keating, the hotel’s $110,000 to $150,000 annual running costs could be brought down to $50,000.
“That still gives us room for adequate revenue recovery that is consistent with potential rents at an affordable rate,” he said.
Conard added that, if all else fails, the city could always sell the land. Saks disagreed, and stood fast in his stance that this is the wrong way to go about the wrong type of deal.
“This is the first chance the public could even know, let alone evaluate it,” he said. “I’m not saying this might not be an excellent business venture as a private entity … but the idea of selling to a third party would put us in the real estate speculation business, which I don’t think [is our job].”
In the end, Conard and Griffith’s votes outweighed Saks’, and the purchase was approved.
Keating, who joked about the fact that he is new to the job, said his previous experience gives him insight here.
“In addition to being your 10-day-old city administrator, I’m also a Hailey resident. I was involved with the Hailey Historic Preservation Commission for seven years. I was an employer for 13 years, with staffing shortages,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity. I recommend we approve this.” ￼
