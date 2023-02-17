Ellsworth Inn

The property, commonly called the Ellsworth Inn, contains a main house and two small cottages that date back to the 1930s.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Sun Valley City Council moved to purchase a historic home in Hailey for the price of $2.3 million on Tuesday, in what Council members Jane Conard and Michelle Griffith heralded as a financial victory and Councilman Keith Saks called a “failure of due process and transparency.”

Councilman Brad DuFur recused himself from the discussion without citing a reason. The meeting was noticed Monday at 2 p.m.—one hour more than the 24-hour minimum required for special meetings by Idaho code. Sun Valley citizens were also sent an email-blast about the hearing, Griffith said.

Saks took exception to the process and the willingness to spend $2.3 million without more public input, while his fellow council members disagreed on both points.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments