The city of Sun Valley has begun the process of adopting a fiscal 2022 budget, which in draft form contains a general fund of about $6.8 million, 13% higher than the current year’s general-fund budget of just under $6 million.
The general fund makes up 57% of the city budget and contains its operating expenses.
“Things are back and things are busier than before the pandemic,” City Administrator Walt Femling said in an interview. “Now, we’re trying to meet that demand,”
After meeting with each department head to assess their needs, Femling presented his proposed budget to the City Council during special meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.
The draft budget contains 5% wage increases throughout city staff. Femling said in the interview that salaries were frozen for this year due to COVID-related uncertainties.
“It’s a little catch-up, plus we’re seeing everybody’s grocery and housing costs go up, and we don’t want to lose employees during this critical time,” he said.
The draft budget also contains an increase in health insurance costs—from $523,000 in the 2021 adopted budget to $650,000 for 2022. Finance Manager Wendy Crosby told the council Tuesday that the increase is due mainly to the city’s hiring more employees and to existing employees’ having more children. She said the budget also contains a 15% increase in health-care expenses in anticipation of a potential rise in insurance premiums.
One of those anticipated new employees is an additional police officer to replace a vacancy left when Femling resigned as director of public safety to take the city administrator post. The Police Department is requesting a salary of up to $75,000 plus benefits for that position.
Another is the expansion of a half-time position in the Community Development Department to full time. It is part of the reason for a proposed increase in the department’s budget from $453,270 this year to $585,418 in 2022.
Femling told the council that an active construction season has at least doubled the workload on department staff.
Total building permit fees jumped from $439,000 in fiscal 2020 to $622,000 so far this year and are expected to reach $850,000 by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, Department Director Brittany Skelton told the council.
“That figure to me is mind-boggling,” Femling said.
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith pointed out that since permit fees are based on a percentage of building costs, part of that increase is due to higher costs for construction materials. However, Skelton noted that new-construction permits, which have recently averaged about 10 per year, amounted to 16 last year and are expected to be 25-30 this year.
Councilman Brad DuFur said he would like to see the city continue to expedite its building-approval process.
“When I talk to architects and builders out there, they tell me across the board that Sun Valley is the best [city in the valley] to work with,” he said.
On the revenue side, property taxes will return to normal following a year in which taxpayers got a break through the a $856,000 state Public Safety Grant, funded by the federal CARES Act, that was awarded to the city. General Fund property tax collections fell from $2.47 million in 2020 to $1.62 million this year, but will rise to $2.8 million in 2022 under the draft budget.
This spring, the city also received a $310,000 federal grant authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in March and provided $350 billion to state and local governments. Femling urged the council to do something “creative” with that money and suggested using it to build affordable housing for the city’s first responders. He noted that there is space on the lot occupied by the Greenhorn Fire Station, which is owned by the North Blaine County Fire District, which contracts with Sun Valley for personnel. The district holds the lot on a 99-year lease from the Idaho Transportation Department and already has five housing units there. Femling said the city is “actively putting a plan together” in cooperation with other government entities.
“When you start building alliances and partnerships, there are possibilities out there,” he said.
Femling said the city has until 2024-26 to spend the ARPA money.
Mayor Peter Hendricks said he and the council are “open to all conversations and opportunities and will make these decisions as they come along.”
The city budget also contains a Workforce Housing Fund, which was initiated in 2016 with about $800,000 from the sale of two city-owned condominiums and used to subsidize housing costs for employees. It has been slowly drawn down since then. Femling said in the interview that 11 employees currently meet income caps required to participate. According to the draft budget, $554,484 will remain in the fund by the end of this fiscal year and $460,130 by the end of fiscal 2022.
A large expense in the 2022 budget is $450,000 for a new wildland fire pumper truck, a purchase approved last year but postponed due to COVID uncertainties. Fire Chief Taan Robrahn told the council Wednesday that the current wildland vehicle is 27 years old and the baffles in its 900-gallon water tank are coming apart. He noted that the truck brought in $690,000 to the department over the past decade through deployments with other firefighting agencies. Money for the truck will come from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund, which has about $2.27 million.
“That money we have been saving for years,” Femling said in the interview. “Each year we put money into [the fund]. It’s good planning.”
The proposed budget also contains $63,000 in the city’s Fixed Asset Fund for a new patrol car for the Police Department. The department has been sharing a vehicle with the Fire Department. Police Chief Mike Crawford said in an interview that the vehicle will be returned to the Fire Department once summer events are over.
After little discussion, the council and mayor expressed approval for both the firefighting vehicle and the patrol car.
Minor changes will be made to the draft budget following this week’s discussions. The council is scheduled to review a tentative budget, which will contain those changes, on July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In