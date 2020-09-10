The Sun Valley City Council passed two ordinances last week, one to amend the city’s zoning map and a second to implement a strict lighting ordinance to comply with the Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. City council members also unanimously voted to sign on to a county-wide effort to create a safe environment for wildlife in the valley and its surroundings.
The lighting ordinance unanimously passed last Thursday creates a five-year window for property owners to come into compliance with the ordinance or face a $100 fine. The new ordinance allows for Sun Valley to be designated as a dark sky community, per the Idaho Dark Sky Reserve’s criteria. City and private property owners will need to come into compliance with the lighting ordinance by Aug. 21, 2025.
The Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Community Coalition began as a grassroots effort that currently involves the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the U.S. Forest Service, Blaine County and several cities within the county, including Hailey, Ketchum and now Sun Valley. The group hopes to educate the population on several wildlife safety matters including the dangers of feeding wildlife and protecting waste to avoid wildlife coming into neighborhoods and feeding on trash.
The Sun Valley City Council will meet next on Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Limit exterior christmas lights on trees to a few weeks. Make Christmas Great Again and not all year long.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In