Sun Valley has passed a tentative fiscal 2021 budget that includes a “COVID compensation” boost for all 33 city employees impacted by the coronavirus.
The $8.5 million budget is 5 percent less than the fiscal 2020 budget. A final budget is scheduled to be approved in August following a public hearing.
The discussion that led to the 2021 draft budget centered around how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect city revenue and city employees who will lose overtime opportunities due to cancellation of events normally held in the town, including police officers who provide extra security at events such as the annual Allen & Co. conference.
The budget utilizes 2017 amounts for local-option tax revenue between October and May, assuming there will be a decline in visitors due to the pandemic, and projects 2019 numbers for June through September of next year. Together, that combination projects an overall 15 percent decrease compared to 2019 LOT numbers. In addition, the city adjusted its revenue projections for 2020 following the start of the pandemic in March, and will continue assessing those numbers as the summer goes on to maintain a balanced budget through October, when the new fiscal year begins.
In response to a loss in overtime revenue, the City Council voted to allocate $33,000 to “COVID compensation,” which will give each of the city’s 33 employees, including 12 in the Police Department, a bonus of $1,000 at the beginning of the fiscal year to help with lost overtime opportunities.
The City Council approved funding requests from external entities for public transit, economic development and marketing services.
Sun Valley will allocate $265,000 to Mountain Rides, a 25 percent reduction from fiscal 2020; $7,500 to Sun Valley Economic Development, a 12 percent reduction; $275,000 to the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, a 14 percent reduction; and $700 to the Trout Friendly Program and art maintenance on state Highway 75.
The public hearing will be held Aug. 6 for the public to provide comments on the city’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget. The tentative budget can be found at sunvalleyidaho.gov.
