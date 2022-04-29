Sun Valley residents hoping to build or add on to their homes may soon have to comply with new avalanche regulations after a the city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a suite of changes late last week.
The commissioners voted in favor of creating new classifications for avalanche safety zones, something that the city had previously had in place, but repealed at an unknown point in the last few decades, according to Community Development Director Brittany Skelton.
“The intent here was to have a baseline set of standards that we can show developers and contractors, especially out of state ones, and say ‘here is how you build here,’” Skelton said.
The P&Z recommendations will now go to the Sun Valley City Council for a final vote.
The proposed ordinance acknowledges two international classifications for avalanche zones, red and blue. Red zones have more frequent and impactful avalanches than blue zones, which are still at risk. Projects scheduled for construction in either color zone would be tracked by the city.
Risk zones can be determined based on identified areas in the city’s 2015 comprehensive plan or on site-specific studies. Developers would have to submit an avalanche analysis report created by an expert in the field, criteria for which includes “approval of prior applications for development in Red or Blue avalanche zones in City limits, American Avalanche Association or Canadian Avalanche Association certification, proficiency in avalanche modeling software, receipt of specialized training or mentoring in avalanche hazard, snow science, and risk assessments,” according to the ordinance. The city would go through a review process to determine if the selected individual qualifies as an expert.
“While there is not a college you can go to to get a degree in avalanche safety,” Skelton said, but the city is looking for “compilation of knowledge over time, combined with mentorship, avalanche certification, local knowledge and expertise of related areas like surveying, snow science and geology.”
Skelton said that the sharp rise in population in Sun Valley over the past few years has led to development requests on parcels previously deemed undesirable for building due to avalanche risk. Typically, the Community Development Department has required written acknowledgement that the building in question was in an at-risk zone. Now, city officials say more needs to be done.
The ordinance would also require some projects to get a letter from an engineer that includes structural calculations that show the project can withstand the estimated force of an avalanche in the area, as well as show that it does not impede snow diversion efforts in the area. Finally, would require all property owners to sign a document acknowledging the risk of their decision despite precautions they may have taken. ￼
This is a smart move. I've had good long time friends who lost their parents in a avalanche. Their property was in a avalanche zone & it happened & they never knew it could. Super tragic.
Tom Pomeoy
Ketchum
Yup, the Borlase’s house out Warm Springs in 1969(?) was destroyed, fortunately they were away from the house at the time, but regrettably their dog didn’t survive. Today there are a number of homes along that same avalanche chute.
