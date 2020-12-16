Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission members gave initial approval last Thursday to a proposed rezone of approximately 75 acres of open land on a high-profile hillside immediately east of Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge.
With Commissioner Bill Boeger recusing himself from the lengthy proceedings, the panel voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council approve the application from Sun Valley Resort, which owns the land. The council will consider the application at a future meeting.
At issue is a site called Prospector Hill, which ranges south and east from Sun Valley City Hall across a slope that climbs along Elkhorn Road toward the Skyline Drive neighborhood. The sagebrush-covered property faces Dollar Mountain and Bald Mountain. The site includes Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge—across Elkhorn Road to the west—which is on land already zoned for commercial use.
The application calls for changing the existing Open Recreation zoning of the land to a mix of zoning designations that could allow for some residential and service-oriented development. The proposed rezone is not attached to any plans to develop any of the site. Future development plans would go through the city’s established approval processes.
The intent of the rezone is to bring the site into compliance with a city land-use map adopted as part of a 2015 update of the Sun Valley Comprehensive Plan, the guiding land-use document for the city, Community Development Director Bryce Ternet told the commissioners. The map designates the uses proposed in the rezone and was approved by city leaders at the time. As part of the process, the Open Recreation zoning district is being phased out by the city, he said, which is gradually trying to change the designation of all land in that zone. The rezone out of the Open Recreation district—which limits development but allows recreational uses—is mandated by city code, he noted.
The application calls for changing about 40 acres from Open Recreation to Single-Family Residential, which allows two housing units per acre. Approximately 17 acres would be rezoned to Multiple-Family Residential—permitting up to 14 units per acre—and about 14 acres would be zoned in the Open Space designation, which primarily allows trails, equestrian uses and agriculture. Approximately two acres would be rezoned to Service Commercial—intended to allow “low-intensity commercial activity,” a staff report states—and approximately 2.5 acres would be rezoned to Public/Institutional, intended for public services or gatherings.
Garth McClure, a consultant representing Sun Valley Resort, told commissioners that no development plans for the area are in process.
Ternet noted to the P&Z that there has been public opposition to the application, but reiterated that the city must establish land uses that match the updated 2015 Comprehensive Plan and associated map.
During Thursday’s meeting, seven Sun Valley residents raised concerns about a loss of open terrain, while similar concerns were submitted to the city in numerous letters and e-mails.
Resident JoAnn Levy, a former City Council member and former mayor of the city, opposed the plan and questioned whether adequate notice had been issued.
“I wish you would not vote on this today,” she said.
Sun Valley landowner Rob McGowan also opposed the plan.
“This is the real deal,” he said. “Open space is priceless.”
Ternet told the P&Z that the city had issued sufficient legal notice of the proceedings.
Chairman Ken Herich, a longtime member of the P&Z, gave an in-depth explanation of how the city had previously agreed—after public meetings and discussions with Sun Valley Resort officials—to modify the zoning. During a 2005 update of the Sun Valley Comprehensive Plan, the resort proposed development in the so-called “Gateway” area of the city along Sun Valley Road, he noted. Amid public opposition, the city ultimately made decisions to attempt to protect the open nature of the Gateway and to allow other development in areas owned by the resort. Ultimately, city leaders endorsed the vision for the Prospector Hill area in approving the 2015 Comprehensive Plan and zoning map.
The action, Herich added, would simply “codify” the city’s existing map.
“I think this is the right thing to do,” he said.
Well said ken. Most of the Sun valley residents were not here in 2005. The P and Z did a great job in protecting the Sun Valley Road gateway back then. The acreage around Dollar Mountain is a perfect place for Sun Valley to develop.
This is a tragedy, they will be a resort area around Dollar. "No plans for development." Who in their right mind believes that? if they didnt plan to develop it they wouldn't need to rezone it. Hopefully the city commissioners will do the right thing here and change the ordinance and town map.
