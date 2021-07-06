The city of Sun Valley has doubled the parking capacity at the Ernest Hemingway Memorial on Trail Creek Road, east of Sun Valley Resort.
The city opened access to the new parking lot on Wednesday, June 30. City Administrator Walt Femling told the City Council on Thursday that the parking areas at the site were almost full that morning, with some 30-plus cars there.
Sun Valley has assumed ownership of 3.3 miles of Sun Valley Road/Trail Creek Road, starting from the Ketchum city limits and extending to a point near Boundary Campground. The city has acquired the road from the state of Idaho, along with an associated sum of $3,315,400, which it plans to use to rebuild the deteriorated pavement.
As part of the plan, the city made plans to use the right-of-way to build a new parking area on the north side of the road mirroring what exists on the south side. The project added 24 parking spaces, doubling the parking area at the site.
A crosswalk will direct people from the new parking lot toward the Hemingway Memorial, a popular site that features a raised sculpture of the famed author in a grove of trees above Trail Creek and a resort golf course. The parking area is also used by numerous people to access hiking trails along Trail Creek and on Proctor Mountain.
The City Council voted unanimously in May to award a bid from Richfield-based Joe’s Backhoe Service to do the parking lot project for $73,700.
The existing parking area has not been changed.
Now, parking is no longer allowed in a cul-de-sac at the end of Fairway Road. The area has been used for Proctor Mountain trail access, from a different angle. The change was made to lessen impact on homeowners and to reduce traffic on Fairway Road. However, “bikes and pedestrians are welcome and encouraged,” a city news release states.
At the City Council meeting Thursday, Councilman Keith Saks said Sun Valley Resort officials have been assessing how to provide better access to the popular Proctor Mountain Loop trail and other trails in the area from the Hemingway Memorial parking site. Currently, an access trail crosses Trail Creek and climbs through sagebrush and trees to the Proctor-area trails.
One point of concern, Saks said, is an exposed part of the access trail that encircles a rocky knob above Trail Creek Cabin. No decision has been made, he said, but the resort is assessing whether to create an alternate route to provide better, safer access to the Proctor area.
