Receipts from local-option taxes were down in the city of Sun Valley for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
In the first three months of the fiscal year—which runs from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021—the city collected $333,447 in local-option taxes, down from $410,479 in the first three months of fiscal year 2019-2020, a decrease of 19%.
The city collected $84,213 in October, a decrease of 23% from the previous fiscal year, and $61,604 in November, down 16% from the previous year. In December, the city collected $187,630 in local-option taxes, down 18% compared to December 2019.
The city collects a 4% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals); a 4% LOT on food, beverage and by-the-drink liquor sales; a 4% LOT on recreation fees, product rentals and event tickets; a 2% LOT on building and construction materials; a 2% LOT on lift tickets and ski passes; and a 3% LOT on general retail sales. The percentages include a 1% LOT assessed through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the money to subsidize and market commercial air service into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows certain resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects.
The LOT numbers in the city’s latest report do not include the so-called “1 Percent for Air” surcharge.
In the retail sales category, businesses in the city collected $158,772 in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year, down 20% from the previous year. Receipts were down for all three months, including 19% in December.
LOT receipts in the city from hotel-room bills and lodging were also down for the period, bringing in $137,360, a decrease of 19%. Receipts were down for all three months, including 15% in December.
By-the-drink liquor sales were down 34%, bringing in $20,049 over the three-month period. December receipts were down 37%.
Collections from sales of building materials were up 40% in the first quarter, bringing in $17,265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In