This spring, Sun Valley voters will go to the polls—just like their neighbors in Ketchum and Hailey—to decide if their “1% for Air” local-option tax should be adjusted to 0.5% to support commercial air service and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.
However, Sun Valley will also give voters the option of extending the “1% for Air” for five years and collecting only 0.5%, with no LOT for housing.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to ask voters two separate questions on whether to approve or deny changes to the city’s policy on local-option-tax collection, a special type of tax made available to Idaho resort cities to offset the increased costs associated with high levels of tourism. Changes to the LOT need 60% approval to pass.
The existing “1% for Air” LOT is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2024.
The two questions going on the May ballot will ask voters:
- Should the city extend the air-service tax for five years starting on July 1 but reduce the percentage to 0.5%?
- Should the city extend the 1% LOT for five years starting on July 1 but split the revenues to 0.5% for air service and 0.5% for affordable housing?
If both measures pass, the net effect would be the result of the second question. If neither passes, the “1% for Air” will expire as scheduled.
The City Council waived additional public readings and discussion of the ordinances to propose the changes to voters, giving them final approval.
“We should wave the second and third readings—the public can vote on it, which is better [than public comment],” Councilwoman Michelle Griffith said.
The election is May 16 for all jurisdictions, including Sun Valley.
Last year, Ketchum tried to pass a measure to increase percentages collected on its regular local-option taxes to raise money to support affordable-housing programs. It failed to garner the necessary 60%, falling short by 7 percentage points.
The Ketchum City Council had a long debate in January about whether to ask voters one or two questions this year. Ketchum voters will be asked a single question of whether to extend the 1% tax and divide the revenues equally between air service and housing. Ketchum officials stressed the importance of passing the new measure this year, as the 0.5% would have garnered more than $1 million for housing in Ketchum last fiscal year.
Current “1% for Air” taxes, on the books in different forms in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, are levied in a variety of categories including liquor-by-the-drink sales, retail transactions aside from groceries, hotel rooms, short-term rentals, building materials, lift tickets and season-pass sales. In Sun Valley, all of those categories are taxed, as well as event entrance fees and recreation memberships.
The money raised from the “1% for Air” has been used to promote and maintain commercial air service and support some marketing efforts for the Wood River Valley. It is disbursed to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which then provides funding to two organizations: the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, which uses the name Visit Sun Valley in most of its operations, and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
It has been determined by some Wood River Valley leaders and officials that a full 1% is no longer needed to support air service and marketing, though several have stressed that they believe maintaining strong commercial air service to the valley is critical for the economy and the quality of life for many locals.
Based on feedback at the time and findings of Ketchum’s various outreach efforts, the city said that much of last year’s opposition was rooted in the opinion that locals shouldn’t be affected by a tourist tax.
The vote last year proposed increases to the city’s regular local-option taxes, which would not be affected by this year’s vote on the “1% for Air,” which is approved and levied separately.
Ketchum is emphasizing the fact that its proposed change doesn’t raise the overall tax.
Sun Valley officials did not discuss how the city will educate voters in advance of the May election. ￼
No city should be paying the Air Tax. I have been a travel consultant in this town for 25+ yrs and there are times where the airlines will not allow me to sell the seat, even though it's there. Call it location discrimination. Then I have to pay taxes on that unoccupied seat, even though I could have sold it. So lost the sale and paid taxes on it to boot. Tell me how that makes sense???
Here’s another absurdity of the tax. If SVC sells a ticket at River Run or Warm Springs, it pays LOT to Ketchum on that. If it sells tickets via IKON, the skier still skis and Ketchum gets zero LOT. Guess where the biggest increase in skier days is coming from? So SVC, the major beneficiary of the 1% for Air tax, has found a loophole to get around collecting it. We are such chumps.
Stop subsidizing the airport for Sun Valley company. Use any tax to support housing for Sun Valley workers.
If you live in Sun Valley, you can vote to do precisely that.
if you live in Ketchum, you can’t. You can only vote for housing if you vote to continue to promote tourism. See my letter in today’s paper. Also be aware there is a secret committee set up to lobby us to vote for continued tourism promotion. I am betting that they will have to come out of the dark and go public at some point.
Sun Valley / Idaho
Move the airport.
badger / Hailey
