The Sun Valley Air Service Board is tasked with disbursing “1% for Air” local option tax revenue every year to Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

This spring, Sun Valley voters will go to the polls—just like their neighbors in Ketchum and Hailey—to decide if their “1% for Air” local-option tax should be adjusted to 0.5% to support commercial air service and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.

However, Sun Valley will also give voters the option of extending the “1% for Air” for five years and collecting only 0.5%, with no LOT for housing.

The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to ask voters two separate questions on whether to approve or deny changes to the city’s policy on local-option-tax collection, a special type of tax made available to Idaho resort cities to offset the increased costs associated with high levels of tourism. Changes to the LOT need 60% approval to pass.

