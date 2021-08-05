Sun Valley City Council members today, Aug. 5, will review and potentially cast a first vote on proposed changes to city code that would allow limited development on steep areas of uneven or hillside lots.

The changes proposed by Sun Valley staff would allow the city—either through review by planning staff or, in some required cases, the Planning and Zoning Commission—to approve encroachment into parts of lots that exceed a 25% grade.

The proposed amendments to city code do not guarantee a right to develop steeper slopes.

Existing regulations expressly prohibit development on or encroachment into land areas with 25% slope or greater. The city’s hillside regulations have largely been credited with preserving natural views and the natural features of hillsides and other sloping or prominent land areas.

If the amendments to the code are approved by the City Council, the city would have the ability to approve the encroachments in limited cases if the development is in line with the “intent and purpose” of the city’s existing hillside development regulations, a city memorandum states. The goals of the existing regulations include:

  •  “Providing for safe access and protecting the scenic character of the city from the impact of development on hillsides” and similar natural landscapes.
  •  “Permitting only development which minimizes the impact on the natural contour of the land.”
  •  “Protecting natural landmarks and prominent natural features of hillsides, ridges, ridgelines, ridge tops, knolls, saddles, and summits, and the natural skyline.”
  •  “Protecting property and minimizing erosion and destruction of the natural landscape by using appropriate cuts and fills.”
  •  “Promoting safe and reasonable access to and from properties, including access by emergency services.”
  •  “Directing development to areas of least slope on hillside property whenever such areas are part of the parcel or lot under application.”

The staff memo to the City Council states that the primary reason for the proposed changes is to create a review process for the allowances, instead of the city having to review and grant code variance requests from landowners to permit what it deems to be reasonable development. Some approved variances have been for driveways. One request from Sun Valley Resort sought to add fill dirt to some gullies on Dollar Mountain to even out the ski terrain and reduce the need for snowmaking, the memo states.

The number of requests for variances to the prohibition on development on grades higher than 25% have soared in 2021, the memo notes. Among 23 applications for residential development so far this year, the city has granted nine variances to the slope regulations. In the five previous years, the city approved six variances.

“Relying on variances is not an appropriate use of a development code,” the staff memo states.

It is widely believed that one major factor is that most of the flatter, easy-to-develop lots in the city have been developed and people are now seeking to build on more challenging lots that have slopes.

There are currently about 150 vacant, legal lots in the city, the staff memo states.

The City Council will meet at 4 p.m. at City Hall. The council must conduct and approve three official “readings” of the new ordinance to make the changes before they become law.

For more information and a full agenda, go to sunvalleyidaho.gov. For coverage of the meeting, check future issues of the Idaho Mountain Express.

