Sun Valley City Council members today, Aug. 5, will review and potentially cast a first vote on proposed changes to city code that would allow limited development on steep areas of uneven or hillside lots.
The changes proposed by Sun Valley staff would allow the city—either through review by planning staff or, in some required cases, the Planning and Zoning Commission—to approve encroachment into parts of lots that exceed a 25% grade.
The proposed amendments to city code do not guarantee a right to develop steeper slopes.
Existing regulations expressly prohibit development on or encroachment into land areas with 25% slope or greater. The city’s hillside regulations have largely been credited with preserving natural views and the natural features of hillsides and other sloping or prominent land areas.
If the amendments to the code are approved by the City Council, the city would have the ability to approve the encroachments in limited cases if the development is in line with the “intent and purpose” of the city’s existing hillside development regulations, a city memorandum states. The goals of the existing regulations include:
- “Providing for safe access and protecting the scenic character of the city from the impact of development on hillsides” and similar natural landscapes.
- “Permitting only development which minimizes the impact on the natural contour of the land.”
- “Protecting natural landmarks and prominent natural features of hillsides, ridges, ridgelines, ridge tops, knolls, saddles, and summits, and the natural skyline.”
- “Protecting property and minimizing erosion and destruction of the natural landscape by using appropriate cuts and fills.”
- “Promoting safe and reasonable access to and from properties, including access by emergency services.”
- “Directing development to areas of least slope on hillside property whenever such areas are part of the parcel or lot under application.”
The staff memo to the City Council states that the primary reason for the proposed changes is to create a review process for the allowances, instead of the city having to review and grant code variance requests from landowners to permit what it deems to be reasonable development. Some approved variances have been for driveways. One request from Sun Valley Resort sought to add fill dirt to some gullies on Dollar Mountain to even out the ski terrain and reduce the need for snowmaking, the memo states.
The number of requests for variances to the prohibition on development on grades higher than 25% have soared in 2021, the memo notes. Among 23 applications for residential development so far this year, the city has granted nine variances to the slope regulations. In the five previous years, the city approved six variances.
“Relying on variances is not an appropriate use of a development code,” the staff memo states.
It is widely believed that one major factor is that most of the flatter, easy-to-develop lots in the city have been developed and people are now seeking to build on more challenging lots that have slopes.
There are currently about 150 vacant, legal lots in the city, the staff memo states.
The City Council will meet at 4 p.m. at City Hall. The council must conduct and approve three official “readings” of the new ordinance to make the changes before they become law.
For more information and a full agenda, go to sunvalleyidaho.gov. For coverage of the meeting, check future issues of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
It’s wrong in principle and practice!! Defeat this and Sun Valley Company greed!!!
The wealthy have made their beds and now they’ll sleep in them. It’ll be fun to watch their costly views disappear as they cannibalize each other.
How is this even possible? Wouldn't overturning this ordinance reduce the property values of other lots and homes that were guaranteed there would never be development on hillsides? Wouldn't there be major lawsuits against the city by the many many homeowners who would be affected by the new developments? My understanding it that this push is coming from Sun Valley Company wanting to massively develop the Dollar Lodge area. I would expect that we all could get behind a smaller reasonable development there, but building out the entire hillside? That's awful, and sets a precedent that would destroy the character, charm and beauty of our community. Interesting that Mountain Express didn't mention who is behind this and why. Local politics, but big money and powerful attorneys. Game on.
Indeed Maya. Prospector is a land grab by SV Company, to fill the pockets of outgoing Huffman and Silva. The 2005 Comp Plan placed many restrictions on these kinds of abuses, and then the 2015 Plan renegotiated the protections. Stand up, speak loudly and defeat this absurd revision.
More of Nero fiddling. Goodbye Elkhorn - the last 45 years have been special having our hillsides bare. Every season was so special...and never lights at night.
This has everything to do with Councilwoman Griffith's legal battle with her neighbor. Put a stop to this really bad idea.
Yep, she's the Queen of the S.V. grifters.
Because nothing says privilege more than running roughshod on the ordinances we have spent decades to keep in place.
Rich gonna do what rich gonna do. What you gonna do? Nothin, you ain’t rich!
And here we go .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In