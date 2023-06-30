12-07-25 Sun Valley City Hall 1.jpg (copy)

Sun Valley City Hall.

 Express file photo

The city of Sun Valley has scheduled two special City Council meetings next week to discuss the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

The mayor and council are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, at City Hall for a workshop session to review and discuss the budget, followed by a second budget workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at City Hall.

The City Council will then convene for its monthly regular meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at City Hall. At that meeting, the council is scheduled to have a broader agenda typical of regular meetings, with that agenda likely to include additional review of the budget, City Administrator Jim Keating said.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments