The city of Sun Valley has scheduled two special City Council meetings next week to discuss the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The mayor and council are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, at City Hall for a workshop session to review and discuss the budget, followed by a second budget workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at City Hall.
The City Council will then convene for its monthly regular meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at City Hall. At that meeting, the council is scheduled to have a broader agenda typical of regular meetings, with that agenda likely to include additional review of the budget, City Administrator Jim Keating said.
