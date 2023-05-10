Sun Valley City Council members on Thursday unanimously elected Councilwoman Jane Conard as president of the city’s four-person legislative body.
“It’s very meaningful,” Conard said to applause.
The 4-0 vote came quickly after Councilman Brad DuFur nominated Conard for the post.
“She’s been dedicated to this council and this city for so many, so many years and I think she’s deserving of it,” DuFur said.
DuFur also complimented the work of the council’s pervious president, Michelle Griffith.
Conard, an attorney, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the City Council in 2015. She was elected to her first term in office later that year and was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2019. She was sworn in for her second term in January 2020.
The City Council president takes on the role of acting mayor if the mayor—who sets the agenda for and runs council meetings—is absent. ￼
