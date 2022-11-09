Sun Valley city leaders are analyzing the costs of a plan to turn the city-owned Festival Meadow field into a better-used public park with a potential variety of amenities.
Mayor Peter Hendricks on Nov. 3 presented to the City Council price estimates for various aspects of an aggregate $4 million plan for the city-owned site along Sun Valley Road and asked council members to prioritize their preferred improvements. An initial round of feedback from council members on what the city should do produced no clear consensus, Hendricks said.
Hendricks said he believes that any projects done at the site should be of the highest quality.
“If we do something, let’s not forget that we are a city that has a world-class, all-year-round resort,” he said. “I would caution us to not put less-than-gold-standard improvements on that lot.”
As an example, Hendricks said he is firmly opposed to developing substandard bathrooms, such as chemical toilets often found at public campgrounds. In materials presented to the council, photos showed the disparity between a ramshackle public restroom facility on Ko Samui island in Thailand and a high-end one developed in Aspen, Colorado.
At issue are plans put forth by Hendricks, City Administrator Walt Femling and city consultant BYLA Architects to improve the approximately 5-acre parcel between Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church and Sun Valley Resort horse pastures. After initial plans were presented to the public last summer, the city and BYLA developed updated plans that include less development and hardscape than the original proposal, providing for more open space and lawn.
The updated master plan has a small, paved parking lot and drop-off area on the south side, a small amphitheater on the northwest side, a pavilion, an “art walk” feature, a meandering path encircling an open lawn area, landscaping and restrooms. The plans also include constructing infrastructure for water and electrical connections.
With a 10% contingency sum included, the estimated cost of the entire plan is slightly more than $4 million. Hendricks said the city could pay for the project with surplus local-option-tax funds, cash in city accounts and some donations from the public.
One aspect of the plan that would require special approval is a potential expansion of the property boundary on the north and west sides. If adjacent landowner Sun Valley Resort consents, the property size would increase to approximately 6.2 acres.
Hendricks has argued that the site is underused and could be an attractive entry point into the city that could attract more everyday users and still host a variety of events. In the past, it has hosted beer festivals, bicycle events, concerts, car shows and the annual Ketchum Arts Festival.
Hendricks told the council his highest priorities are installing the utilities, completing the lawn and landscaping, installing bathrooms and developing the parking area. If those elements of the project were completed in a first phase, he said, the amphitheater, pavilion and walkway could be completed in a second phase.
Councilman Keith Saks—who had previously said he would favor a less ambitious plan that includes some “minor enhancements,” such as shade trees, bathrooms, benches and picnic tables—said he thinks the city should gather more public input on the plans.
“The feedback that I have gotten—and, again, it’s not scientific—I have not heard one person in favor of doing this,” he said.
Hendricks said the city has taken substantial public comment and that numerous organizations and people have indicated support for doing some improvements at the site. The question of which improvements to pursue—if any at all—will rest with the council, he noted.
Hendricks said he will ask council members to discuss their priorities at their next meeting in early December.
Hendricks and Femling have said they would like to start work on improvements to Festival Meadow soon after a plan is fully approved, possibly by next spring. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Hey Keith, I'm sure that's not an honest statement you made, but just in case...I'm in favor of doing this. Cheers!
The SV Mayor also commented that there has been a lot of positive feedback to proposed FM plans - 'as monitored by BYLA on social media'. Because why wouldn't BYLA want to monitor positive feedback (only) as they are the chosen development partner in this project?
The City of Ketchum is currently discussing housing solutions for homeless people who are currently in danger of freezing to death....meanwhile, the City of Sun Valley is debating a 4 million dollar park, including a public restroom with a $200k price tag. Anyone else see something wrong with Sun Valley's priorities? Also, please remind the SV Mayor of the 1500 'opposed' signatures to potential FM plans - https://www.change.org/p/save-festival-meadow
You can only hope that our elected officials will consider public opinion and not turn a deaf ear to input which doesn't favor their bias or agenda
Hendricks has argued that the site is underused and could be an attractive entry point into the city. So he is basically saying open undeveloped open spaces are more attractive if turned into urban styled parks. Frankly most of us who live here love these natural looking open parcels. As far as the parking, there is large parcel on the other side of road leading into SV that would make ideal parking if an agreement could be worked out with SV instead providing on site parking. It would be easy to install crossing lights. Most people who would be using the park end up parking one of the two church lots next to the park.
“The feedback that I have gotten—and, again, it’s not scientific—I have not heard one person in favor of doing this.” Keith Saks
This speaks volumes about the pointless park.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In