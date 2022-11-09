The city of Sun Valley is pursuing plans to turn its Festival Meadow property into an active, landscaped park with public amenities. Its latest conceptual draft, above, has been scaled back from the original version to include more open space and have a more natural appearance.

  • Courtesy graphic

Sun Valley city leaders are analyzing the costs of a plan to turn the city-owned Festival Meadow field into a better-used public park with a potential variety of amenities.

Mayor Peter Hendricks on Nov. 3 presented to the City Council price estimates for various aspects of an aggregate $4 million plan for the city-owned site along Sun Valley Road and asked council members to prioritize their preferred improvements. An initial round of feedback from council members on what the city should do produced no clear consensus, Hendricks said.

Hendricks said he believes that any projects done at the site should be of the highest quality.

Peter Hendricks

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments