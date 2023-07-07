Sun Valley City Council members examined this week a proposed $14.78 million city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Mayor Peter Hendricks and council members discussed the spending plan in two workshops conducted on Monday and Wednesday. They were scheduled to further discuss the budget and subsequently approve a tentative budget at a City Council meeting Thursday afternoon, after the Express’ press deadline.
The city’s General Fund—which covers its day-to-day operating expenses—is projected to allocate approximately $7.65 million for expenditures.
The budget proposed this week foregoes an allowed increase of up to 3% in property taxes.
The spending plan calls for an across-the-board pay increase of 4% for all city employees, in lieu of merit-based increases.
Spending for capital projects considered by the City Council included $1.37 million for construction of first-responder housing next to the Greenhorn Fire Station in the mid-valley, $500,000 for improvements to the Festival Meadows park along Sun Valley Road, $1.5 million for snowplowing equipment and a $360,000 contribution toward a new Mountain Rides electric bus station in Bellevue.
During the budget workshop on Wednesday, council members decided informally not to contribute to the city of Ketchum’s annual Wagon Days celebrations next year. Reasons stated included that Sun Valley provides support for numerous community events in its own city limits and that contributing to Wagon Days could set an expectation that other cities or nonprofits would get money for other events outside of Sun Valley.
One major decision facing the City Council on Thursday was how much money should be set aside for needed work on the four-way intersection of Sun Valley, Dollar and Saddle roads.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the tentative budget at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In