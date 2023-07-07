Sun Valley City Council members examined this week a proposed $14.78 million city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

Mayor Peter Hendricks and council members discussed the spending plan in two workshops conducted on Monday and Wednesday. They were scheduled to further discuss the budget and subsequently approve a tentative budget at a City Council meeting Thursday afternoon, after the Express’ press deadline.

The city’s General Fund—which covers its day-to-day operating expenses—is projected to allocate approximately $7.65 million for expenditures.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

