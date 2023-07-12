Sun Valley City Council members voted unanimously last week to approve a tentative $14.97 million city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year and advance it to an Aug. 3 public hearing for further consideration.
The council voted 3-0 Thursday, July 6, to move the budget forward after making several small changes to the spending plan for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. Councilwoman Michelle Griffith participated in some of the discussion but left the meeting before the vote.
The approved tentative budget includes approximately $200,000 more in planned spending than the proposed $14.78 million budget discussed by city leaders earlier last week.
About half of the budget is planned to be spent through the city’s General Fund, which covers its day-to-day operating expenses, including employee salaries. The spending plan calls for an across-the-board pay increase of 4% for all city employees, while limiting the issuance of merit-based increases.
The budget foregoes an allowed annual increase of up to 3% in property tax collections.
Spending for capital projects agreed to by the City Council include $1.37 million for construction of first-responder housing next to the Greenhorn Fire Station in the mid-valley, $500,000 for improvements to the Festival Meadow park along Sun Valley Road and $1.5 million for snowplowing equipment.
The budget also includes a $360,000 one-time contribution toward a new Mountain Rides Transportation Authority electric bus station in Bellevue. The City Council on July 6 also decided to meet Mountain Rides’ request for $450,000 to support its regular operations, which include several routes through Sun Valley. Wood River Valley cities have typically contributed to Mountain Rides to support its operations.
Councilwoman Jane Conard said she believes Mountain Rides should be fully supported, in part because it does not charge fares and has demonstrated increasing ridership. The agency also provides transportation to many people who work in Sun Valley, she said.
“They may not live here, but they make it possible for us to live here,” Conard said.
In discussing the allocation for work at the Festival Meadow site, council members ultimately decided to set aside the $500,000 to potentially do infrastructure work—such as installation of utilities and water lines—as well as site leveling and to make improvements to one corner of the grassy property. The improvements could include establishing a “park-like space” on a portion of the site that features sculptures of famous Sun Valley skiers, a path, native landscaping and six or seven trees, City Administrator Jim Keating said.
The city’s vision for the Festival Meadow site has been scaled down significantly after public reaction to a much more ambitious plan indicated many people prefer keeping most of the property undeveloped.
The tentative budget also includes $200,000 for “continuing expenses” to convert the historic Ellsworth Inn property in Hailey into workforce housing. The city purchased the 1.92-acre property in February and is in the process of finding a developer to partner with to establish suitable housing units on the site.
Councilman Keith Saks—who expressed dissatisfaction with the purchase—questioned why the city was allocating $200,000 for the project while it does not have a definitive plan.
“It’s costing us a good deal of money just to maintain, or just to own this property right now,” Saks said. “And that’s my concern, to just let [the expenses] keep going on into a black hole.”
Mayor Peter Hendricks advocated for the allocation.
“It’s not a black hole. We own the property,” Hendricks said. “But there will be ongoing expenses just like ongoing expenses for our homes and our vehicles and all of that. It just occurs.”
Hendricks said he wants to keep the project advancing.
“The need still continues to be great and we need to move forward on it,” he said.
An additional decision made by the City Council before the July 6 vote was to allocate $250,000 to make improvements to the four-way intersection of Sun Valley, Saddle and Dollar roads. Though Sun Valley Road was resurfaced last year, the intersection has deteriorated asphalt and a faulty traffic light that only blinks. The city has converted the intersection into a four-way stop but plans to decide in the future if it wants to replace the traffic light at considerable expense, install a permanent roundabout in the intersection or install a temporary, removable roundabout.
During a budget workshop on July 5, council members decided informally not to contribute to the city of Ketchum’s annual Wagon Days celebrations next year. Reasons stated included that Sun Valley provides support for numerous community events in its own city limits and that contributing to Wagon Days could set an expectation that other cities or nonprofits would get money for other events outside of Sun Valley.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the tentative budget at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3. It must conduct and approve three public readings of the budget ordinance before it can be enacted. ￼
"The city’s vision for the Festival Meadow site has been scaled down significantly after public reaction to a much more ambitious plan indicated many people prefer keeping most of the property undeveloped." The Pointless Park.
