The city of Sun Valley maintained its forward course in 2022, as it prioritized contributing to the area’s workforce-housing effort and improving employee welfare.
After initially indicating that it would help financially support Ketchum’s Lease to Locals program, and then backing off, Sun Valley eventually turned around and decided to contribute after all, although it has held off on announcing a firm figure.
“I think adopting this is the right, neighborly thing to do,” Councilman Brad DuFur said in November.
The City Council directed staff to analyze the contract Ketchum has with the Lease to Locals organization, and come back with some potential changes for Sun Valley to implement. That process is still ongoing, but an update can be expected early on in the new year.
The program pays property owners to convert under-used residences to workforce rentals.
That wasn’t the first time that the City Council addressed the short-term-rental market in 2022. Earlier in the fall, Sun Valley announced a new policy that requires short- and mid-term rental properties to register with the city, with the goals of increased safety and data collection.
“I think the information that we will gain by issuing this rental license will inform decisions we will be making for many years ahead, to at least know what the heck we’re dealing with and what kind of rental operation we have here in the city,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said at the time.
Hendricks, along with Councilors Michelle Griffith, Jane Conard and DuFur, agreed that it would be best for the city to start with a requirement—not through an ordinance—in an effort to be more “neighborly,” according to DuFur. Only Councilman Keith Saks argued in favor of an ordinance.
The city’s most recent estimation for short-rental stock is as of April. Sun Valley tabs the number of home-unit short-term rentals at about 350. That’s higher than at that point in 2019 or 2021, but lower than 2020. In each of those years, the number of available properties spiked in November and December during the holiday season. If that trend holds for 2022, the city could be looking at as many as 400 open listings.
City staff said the price of the rental license will be calculated according to the cost of compliance monitoring, permitting work and other tasks the city will have to perform in accordance with the requirement. Ketchum and McCall, which both have rental-license requirements, arrived at their cost in the same way, staff said. Ketchum’s fee is $527. McCall’s is $225.
Perhaps the most controversial subject of the year in Sun Valley was the proposed development at Festival Meadow.
A plan to develop the site along Sun Valley Road was first brought before the City Council late last winter. Since then, the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition, an organization with the mission of “saving Festival Meadow,” has been formed and has put out a petition to stop the plans. The petition has more than 1,300 signatures.
The draft plan—which includes a parking area, an amphitheater, a meandering pathway, landscaping and other elements—is estimated to cost $3.7 million to $4.25 million. Each of the City Council members have expressed some degree of support for the project, although they recognized at various points that public opinion is divided.
“I’m concerned that once the public sees the costs [associated with this project], there won’t be any support for it,” Conard said in October. Saks said earlier this year that he prefers less-ambitious improvements.
The project is still in the planning stages.
The city also approved new affordable housing for first responders next to the Greenhorn fire station in mid-valley. The city budgeted a little more than $3 million for the project, to add to other contributions. The project calls for eight units, each at about 900 square feet. Six of the units will have two bedrooms and two baths, and two will have one bedroom and one bathroom. Construction will be broken into two phases, with four buildings being built as a part of each phase.
“There’s a housing crisis, and because of it we’re seeing our first responders being pushed farther and farther away,” Fire Chief Taan Robrahn said in May. “It’s our goal to make sure first responders have a future in Sun Valley.”
Another act of goodwill towards city employees was the April decision to begin reimbursing city employees partially for gas. Sun Valley began reimbursing employees 25 cents for every mile they commute to work. The plan was initially in place for just a couple months before being continued to date.
The City Council also provided relief for their successors. In November, a much-discussed salary boost for councilors became official. In 2024, council members’ annual pay will rise 66% from $12,000 to $20,000, and the mayor’s salary 80% from $21,000 to $38,000.
“Would any member of the public be willing to work for 16 years without any increase in compensation?” Saks said in September during initial discussions. “I sincerely doubt that the answer would be ‘yes,’ especially when you take into account the cost of living between 2008 and what it is now, and what it may be when any such increase could take effect on January 1st 2024.”
The only notable increase to standard residential services came in the form of raised waste-collection rates. In October, the City Council voted to increase the quarterly rate 4% from $81.81 to $85.20, an additional $13.50 per year.
The city is served through a contract with Wood River Valley-based Clear Creek Disposal.
“[Clear Creek] notified us that they are raising their rates for the county due to Southern Idaho Solid Waste District raising their fee, as well as extraordinary inflation,” City Clerk Nancy Flanigan said at the time.
The move came without any public opposition.
In April, a rather unique ceremony occurred at Sun Valley City Hall, as city resident and businessman Douglas Hickey was sworn in as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Finland. Hickey chose to hold the ceremony in Sun Valley instead of in the nation’s capital because he “thought it would be special,” he said at the time.
“Let’s all go to Grumpy’s!” he said at the conclusion of the ceremony.
In another swearing in, this one in March, Veteran city official Kim Orchard officially became police chief after serving in an interim capacity since October 2021.
Orchard started in law enforcement in 1989 with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office. He then served in Bellevue for three years before joining the Sun Valley Police Department in 1994.
The year ended with a defective blinker at the busiest intersection in town. In December, the traffic light at the four-way intersection of Sun Valley, Saddle and Dollar roads went out due to an old cable that needed to be replaced. Because work can’t be done until the snow melts, the intersection is to be treated as a four way stop.
In July, the 2023 budget came together and painted a picture of the city’s priorities moving forward. Next year, Sun Valley estimates over $10 million in total revenue. During budget presentations, the city estimated that the Community Development Department, which processes building permits and other pre-build documents, will approve 200 building permits in 2023, which would be the most ever in a fiscal year.
When budget talks became a bit pedantic, Hendricks reminded the council why they do what they do.
“Every year, we have these conversations over relatively small things, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “It shows we care about where every penny is spent.”
