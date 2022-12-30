The city of Sun Valley maintained its forward course in 2022, as it prioritized contributing to the area’s workforce-housing effort and improving employee welfare.

After initially indicating that it would help financially support Ketchum’s Lease to Locals program, and then backing off, Sun Valley eventually turned around and decided to contribute after all, although it has held off on announcing a firm figure.

“I think adopting this is the right, neighborly thing to do,” Councilman Brad DuFur said in November.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments