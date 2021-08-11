The city of Sun Valley is moving forward with plans to make changes to city code that would allow limited development on steep areas of some uneven or hillside lots.
City Council members on Thursday, Aug. 5, generally indicated that they want to pursue making the changes but first want city staff to improve some graphics in the official documents. They voted 4-0 to direct the minor changes be made and to review the proposal again at their next regular meeting in early September.
The changes proposed by city staff would allow the city—either through review by planning staff or, in some required cases, the Planning and Zoning Commission—to approve encroachment into parts of lots that exceed 25% in grade. The proposed amendments to city code do not guarantee a right to encroach onto steeper slopes, city staff have noted.
Existing regulations expressly prohibit development on or encroachment into land areas with 25% slope or greater. The city’s hillside regulations have largely been credited with preserving natural views and the natural features of hillsides and other sloping or prominent land areas.
If the amendments to the code are approved by the City Council, the city would have the ability to approve the encroachments in limited cases if the development is in line with the “intent and purpose” of the city’s existing hillside development regulations, a city memorandum states. The stated goals of the existing regulations include:
- “Providing for safe access and protecting the scenic character of the city from the impact of development on hillsides” and similar natural landscapes.
- Permitting only development that “minimizes the impact on the natural contour of the land.”
- “Protecting natural landmarks and prominent natural features of hillsides, ridges, ridgelines, ridge tops, knolls, saddles and summits, and the natural skyline.”
- “Protecting property and minimizing erosion and destruction of the natural landscape by using appropriate cuts and fills.”
- “Promoting safe and reasonable access to and from properties, including access by emergency services.”
- “Directing development to areas of least slope on hillside property whenever such areas are part of the parcel or lot under application.”
The staff memo to the City Council states that the primary reason for the proposed changes is to create a review process for the allowances, instead of the city having to review and grant code variance requests from landowners to permit what it deems to be reasonable development. Some approved variances have been for driveways. One request from Sun Valley Resort sought to add fill dirt to some gullies on Dollar Mountain to even out the ski terrain and reduce the need for snowmaking, the memo states.
The number of requests for variances to the prohibition on development on grades higher than 25% have soared in 2021, city staff stated. Among 23 applications for residential development so far this year, the city has granted nine variances to the slope regulations. In the five previous years, the city approved six variances.
“Relying on variances is not an appropriate use of a development code,” the memo states.
It is widely believed that one major factor is that most of the flatter, easy-to-develop lots in the city have been developed and people are now seeking to build on more challenging lots that have slopes.
There are currently about 150 vacant, legal lots in the city, the staff memo states.
Hailey resident Bill Hughes urged City Council members not to make any changes to the city’s hillside development regulations.
“I believe the hillside ordinance is sacrosanct and should not be sold out to real estate development interests in any jurisdiction in Blaine County,” Hughes said. “Any variances or exceptions would create a slippery slope of precedent that will find constant and inexorable pressure from slippery attorneys hired by those with unlimited resources—more, and more, and more, never enough.”
Hughes expressed support for Blaine County government for establishing and maintaining its own strict regulations on hillside development.
Community Development Director Brittany Skelton told the City Council that city planners are not in a rush to have the changes approved.
“I know this is a very complex issue and the hillsides in Sun Valley, as well as the whole valley, are cherished, and this is part of what makes our community special,” she said. “So, even though the intent of these amendments is not to do anything that would take away from that, I’m completely comfortable with the council taking the time necessary to review this.”
She said the changes would allow the city to permit “routine development” in specific cases instead of having to grant variances.
Councilman Brad DuFur said the City Council should consider adding language to the code changes that would include the council in the review process, not just city planners or the P&Z.
“That’s one of the things we all love about here, is having the hillside ordinance,” he said. “And I don’t want to do anything or approve anything that would jeopardize us building any more up on the hillsides.”
Proposed changes to city code also include amending language to honor “platted” building envelopes on city lots, rather than “recorded” building envelopes. Platted envelopes are created through an application and review process with the city, while recorded envelopes can be established privately and then recorded with Blaine County government.
To change the code, the City Council must approve and conduct three readings of the revised ordinance.
The City Council will likely review the proposed code changes again on Thursday, Sept. 2.
