The first reading of an ordinance that raises the annual compensation of Sun Valley elected officials was read and passed at last week’s City Council meeting, officially setting the stage for increased wages in January 2024.
The city attorney advised staff that they could waive the second and third readings of the ordinance, although Councilman Keith Saks shot that proposition down.
“We’ve looked into this with quite some detail at the August meeting, and I see no reason to rehash all the moving parts,” he said. “I am a bit reluctant to waive the additional readings given the public perception [of doing that].”
The council decided not to waive the final two readings, meaning the second reading of the ordinance will likely occur at next month’s City Council meeting.
Ordinances can be signed into law by the mayor after three approved readings.
“I think this council, and particularly [Mayor Peter Hendricks] have delivered extraordinary value to this community,” Councilwoman Michelle Griffith said last month when the raises were first discussed. “Managing the road and path bond was a significant dedication of time and personal expertise, and I think that this council’s professional background and understanding is a value to the citizens of Sun Valley.”
Council members’ pay will increase 66% from $12,000 to $20,000, while the mayor’s salary will increase 80% from $21,000 to $38,000. Prior to this, council member and mayoral salaries had not been adjusted for 16 years. The long gap was cited as the primary reason for boosting the officials’ pay.
“Would any member of the public be willing to work for 16 years without any increase in compensation?” Saks said last month during discussions. “I sincerely doubt that the answer would be ‘yes,’ especially when you take into account the cost of living between 2008 and what it is now, and what it may be when any such increase could take effect on January first 2024.”
The increases for the City Council equate to about $500 a year from 2008 to 2024, while the mayor’s raise comes out to a little more than $1,000 a year.
“At the Aug. 4 City Council meeting, the potential salary increase was discussed in detail, and, ultimately, council directed staff to write an ordinance establishing the amount and an effective date [of increased pay],” City Clerk Nancy Flanigan said.
There was no public comment during the first reading. ￼
