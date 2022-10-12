svcitycouncil.jpg

Left to right: Councilman Keith Saks, Councilwoman Jane Conard, Mayor Peter Hendricks, Councilwoman Michelle Griffith and Councilman Brad DuFur are all set to get pay raises.

 Photo courtesy of city of Sun Valley.

The first reading of an ordinance that raises the annual compensation of Sun Valley elected officials was read and passed at last week’s City Council meeting, officially setting the stage for increased wages in January 2024.

The city attorney advised staff that they could waive the second and third readings of the ordinance, although Councilman Keith Saks shot that proposition down.

“We’ve looked into this with quite some detail at the August meeting, and I see no reason to rehash all the moving parts,” he said. “I am a bit reluctant to waive the additional readings given the public perception [of doing that].”

