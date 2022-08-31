Sun Valley City Council members voted unanimously Thursday, Aug. 25, to finalize the city’s approximately $11.4 million fiscal year 2023 budget.
The 4-0 vote approved the third and final reading of the budget ordinance. Earlier this month, the City Council approved the first and second public readings of the ordinance to set the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The proposed budget allocates approximately $7,153,000 to the city’s General Fund, which pays for its day-to-day operations. The budget proposes spending increases over the current fiscal year in the Police Department—by about $265,000—and the Fire Department—by about $170,000. The budget also includes a funding increase for the Community Development Department of approximately $165,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In