Sun Valley city officials are continuing to evaluate how the city wants to manage traffic flows at the four-way intersection of Sun Valley Road, Dollar Road and Saddle Road, with a roundabout currently the favored option.
City Council members and Mayor Peter Hendricks on Aug. 3 discussed a variety of options for the well-traveled intersection near Sun Valley Resort, which has been operating under a four-way-stop and blinking-light configuration since the traditional traffic signal failed in late 2022.
When the city determined that it could not immediately fix the three-color signal, it employed the four-way stop and started monitoring its effectiveness. Some city leaders and senior staff have stated that they believe the four-way stop—which requires motorists to take turns passing through the intersection—has worked well.
Last spring, the city reviewed alternatives of maintaining a four-way stop, replacing the traffic signal and making various road improvements, or installing a roundabout at the intersection. With estimated 30-year lifetime costs of installing and maintaining a new traffic light or a permanent roundabout in excess of $3.5 million, city officials decided to maintain the four-way stop through the summer—when traffic is significantly heavier—to determine if that approach is viable for the long-term future.
On Aug. 3, city leaders again reviewed the options of maintaining a four-way stop, replacing the signal or installing either a permanent roundabout or a less-expensive temporary roundabout. The city has also considered a temporary traffic signal.
Hendricks told council members that the city has received an increasing number of communications from citizens concerned about the safety of the intersection. Recently, the city has taken measures to bolster safety at the four-way stop, including “enhanced crosswalk striping” and hiring a traffic director to work at the site during events, such as Sun Valley Music Festival concerts.
The mayor asked council members for direction on a permanent solution, noting that he favors installation of a roundabout.
Councilwoman Jane Conard said she has favored the roundabout option, noting that she thinks the city has to consider the safety, aesthetics, cost and efficiency of traffic management at the intersection.
“I really like the idea of having a roundabout, and it’s my sense that this is a good time to do it,” she said, later adding, “I think it will enhance the resort.”
Councilman Keith Saks said he believes the four-way stop “seems to be working very well,” though some safety improvements could be considered.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
Many Americans are not familiar with roundabouts, Saks said, and the city has recently spent a lot of money on workforce-housing initiatives.
“Money doesn’t grow on trees,” he said.
Saks asked if the resort would contribute financially to construction of a roundabout.
Hendricks said that topic has been discussed with resort officials, noting they are “favorably disposed” to a roundabout.
Councilman Brad DuFur said he is “torn” about deciding between stop signs and a roundabout.
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith said she is opposed to having the city install and maintain an expensive new traffic signal.
Hendricks said a roundabout would be a simpler model, not “an elaborate production.”
In the end, council members informally directed the mayor and city staff to issue a formal “request for proposal” to construct a roundabout at the site and to evaluate interim measures to enhance safety. Any proposals received could further inform council members on what they ultimately want to do, Hendricks said. ￼
Roundabouts work. Europe runs on them.
They keep traffic flowing and are brilliantly efficient and simple.
Having said that, the four-way stop interim solution works like a charm too, so I see no problem going with that for now.
As usual, people trying their darndest to spend money and create a problem where there is none...
My guess is that Jane hasn't tried to turn left with her 18-wheeler?
