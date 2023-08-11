Sun Valley Road intersection

Motorists and cyclists move through the Sun Valley Road intersection on Thursday.

 Express photo by Greg Foley

Sun Valley city officials are continuing to evaluate how the city wants to manage traffic flows at the four-way intersection of Sun Valley Road, Dollar Road and Saddle Road, with a roundabout currently the favored option.

City Council members and Mayor Peter Hendricks on Aug. 3 discussed a variety of options for the well-traveled intersection near Sun Valley Resort, which has been operating under a four-way-stop and blinking-light configuration since the traditional traffic signal failed in late 2022.

When the city determined that it could not immediately fix the three-color signal, it employed the four-way stop and started monitoring its effectiveness. Some city leaders and senior staff have stated that they believe the four-way stop—which requires motorists to take turns passing through the intersection—has worked well.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments