Amid continued growth, the city of Sun Valley is analyzing a set of long-term projects designed to meet the needs of residents and maintain the city’s status as a first-rate resort town.
City Administrator Walt Femling has compiled a list of “strategic priorities” that he wants the mayor and City Council to consider as the city sets its budgets in the coming years. The projects are not funded or incorporated into a formal plan for the city. Femling is proposing that the city prioritize and work to fund some or all of the projects, which range from boosting emergency medical response to building a new fire station and improving City Hall.
Femling unveiled the set of proposals to the City Council earlier this month.
The city has experienced unforeseen growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Femling said, and needs to plan ahead.
“Nobody in here could have predicted, as we went into this a year ago, that we would have an influx and growth like we’re experiencing,” Femling said. “You know, we’re all kind of flabbergasted on how that happened.”
Femling said he believes the growth—fueled in part by people relocating to be in a safer community—will continue. Sun Valley is a “world-class resort city,” he said, and residents—both old and new—have high expectations for public services and amenities.
“It’s not fun if you’re not prepared,” he said.
A major priority, Femling said, is to improve medical response in the city, through a “paramedic response plan.” The city does not have a full-time ambulance, he noted, and some areas—particularly in Elkhorn—do not have service that meets the medical-response standard of 7.5 minutes.
“We’re not getting the same level of service as the city of Bellevue, the city of Hailey, the city of Ketchum,” he said.
Through contracts with the Blaine County Ambulance District, Wood River Fire & Rescue provides ambulance service to the southern part of Blaine County, while the Ketchum Fire Department provides service to areas north of East Fork Road, which runs through the middle of the Wood River Valley. With one paramedic-staffed ambulance and two ambulances that can be operated by volunteers, the Ketchum ambulance operation can sometimes become strained, if numerous calls come in at once, Femling said.
Femling is proposing that additional paramedics be staffed at the North Blaine County Fire District station at Greenhorn Gulch and in the Sun Valley Fire Department to provide paramedic response with fire department vehicles. The paramedics could administer high-level care until an ambulance arrives and could follow the patient in the ambulance if there is no paramedic on board.
The city and the North Blaine County Fire District have submitted an application for a federal ‘SAFER’ grant to fund six new paramedics, Femling said. The grant—which would fully fund the paramedics for three years—would need to be followed by local funding, possibly from the Ambulance District, Femling said. A decision on the grant is expected by June, he said.
Additional projects Femling wants the city to pursue include:
• Acquiring data on traffic flows in the town to analyze how to improve safety, parking and access to public trails. Femling said the city should analyze the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Dollar Road and consider making safety improvements.
• Identifying a site for a new fire station in the northern part of town. Sun Valley has two fire stations—one next to City Hall and one in Elkhorn. The City Hall complex is “maxed out,” Femling said. If that fire station can be moved to a new facility in the area, the city could update and reconfigure the City Hall complex to better serve the public and administrative staff, he said.
• Modernizing city services, such as using digital storage for files instead of paper files.
• Turning Festival Meadow into a city park, “from a horse pasture to something that could be used within the city for a lot of people.” One option would be to develop some small-scale infrastructure for outdoor concerts and events, such as the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference. Femling said it could be a “legacy project” for the City Council.
• Developing or creating partnerships for affordable housing in the town.
