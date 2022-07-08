The city of Sun Valley has started planning a major project to turn the Festival Meadow field along Sun Valley Road into a more welcoming, better-used public park with features that could include gathering spaces and play areas for children.
City staff and consultants from Ketchum-based BYLA Landscape Architects presented initial, conceptual plans and ideas for the 5-acre site to the City Council in a special meeting June 30. While no decisions have yet been made about what should be included in the project, the consultants asked council members to consider elements such as a small amphitheater or communal space for classes and lectures, a natural-looking kids’ play area with boulders, a winding path for pedestrians and cyclists, a stage, and signs to identify the site and its location at the gateway to Sun Valley.
Landscape architect Ben Young, principal and co-owner of BYLA, told city leaders that he and city staff are aiming to move the project from the “draft phase” to more focused planning.
“There’s lots of room to play with this,” he said.
At issue is the city-owned Festival Meadow site, a grassy expanse immediately east of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church that gently climbs into a sagebrush-covered hillside. The property—which the city acquired from Sun Valley Co. about 20 years ago in a land trade—borders Sun Valley Resort horse pastures on its eastern side. It is close to the city’s border with Ketchum and the iconic Sun Valley red barn, which unofficially marks the entrance to Sun Valley.
The property has been used for a variety of public events, such as educational demonstrations during Ketchum’s Wagon Days celebrations, art fairs, concerts, bike races and beer festivals. It is open to the public but is used somewhat sparingly, city officials and the consultants said.
Young said the plan calls for encouraging more day-to-day use—in part by informing people it is not private property—and outwardly welcoming people to Sun Valley. One option is to do that with “a nice, impressive sign that basically says, ‘Welcome to the city of Sun Valley,’” Councilman Keith Saks said.
Young noted that the project would essentially make the site the city’s flagship public gathering area.
“When this gets developed, it’s really the only park the city has,” he said.
Other ideas for the site include limited parking and drop-off access near the adjacent church, a pavilion-type structure, a small winter sledding area, a “spur” of the nearby city bike path, e-bike charging stations and a promenade-like entry lined with flowering trees.
“We really have to figure out how to get people into this,” Young said.
To facilitate including a small amphitheater and several other elements, the city has asked Sun Valley Resort to consider giving more land at the site—about one acre—to the city, City Administrator Walt Femling said. Resort officials are currently considering the request, he said.
Some discussion focused on challenges posed by a lack of parking in the area. Femling said the city plans to encourage biking to the site and will continue to discuss options for parking.
Councilwoman Jane Conard said she wants to ensure the project does not include too much hardscape and concrete.
Council members and consultants also discussed water conservation. Young and fellow BYLA principal and co-owner Chase Gouley said the intent is to be environmentally friendly and to consider including natural areas with native landscaping.
Though a detailed plan is far from complete, the cost of doing what the city is currently considering—including developing infrastructure, such as utilities—would range from $4 million to $5 million, the consultants said.
With the city now developing its budget for the 2023 fiscal year—which starts in October—Femling said he is working on a financial plan for the project. City income from local-option taxes is up 49% so far this fiscal year over the record-breaking numbers of last fiscal year, he said, and could yield up to an extra $1 million.
The city also has money saved in city accounts and, after an official audit, the city will know in January 2023 how much it could apply from its so-called “fund balances,” Femling said. The city could also seek to raise some funding from the public through name recognition on sections of pavers or on a structure, he said.
The city plans to finish a more detailed plan in the coming weeks and to then present it to the public for review, Femling said. A finalized project could be put out for bid in the fall, he said, with a potential goal of starting work next April. The best approach would be to do the work in one concerted project and to not “piecemeal” it, Femling said.
“We look forward to moving this thing forward,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said. ￼
