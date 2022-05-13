The city of Sun Valley could be opening new housing for first responders as soon as this November amid county-wide concerns about the supply of workforce housing.
Fire Chief Taan Robrahn said that the project, which will cost around $3 million, is projected to break ground this summer. The city is seeking a combination of public funds and private donations to finance the development.
“We want to do everything we can to keep our first responders in the communities that they serve in, not only for response times, but also because they are a valuable part of our community,” Robrahn said.
This project began in 2017 when the city identified a need for increased affordable housing options for first responders. The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the issue. Soon after the pandemic began, the city, along with the North Blaine County Fire District, began exploring the possibility of expanding the Greenhorn Fire Station along state Highway 75. While this property is closer to Hailey than Ketchum and Sun Valley, it will still allow responders to answer in a timely manner, Robrahn said.
Robrahn said this site was selected because of the available space and the willingness of the Idaho Department of Transportation, that owns the surrounding land, to sell a portion of it to the city.
“Housing is a hot button topic right now, and recruitment and retention of people is getting harder and harder,” he said.
The complex will be on a 2.5 acre plot of land on the south side of the property. It will feature eight units, each at about 900 square feet. Six of the units will have two bedrooms and two baths, and two will have one bedroom and one bathroom. Construction will be broken into two phases, with four buildings being built as a part of each phase.
If permitting goes as planned and there are no unforeseen roadblocks in the schedule, these houses could be completed before this winter, Robrahn said. That is dependent, in part, on funding. The Spur Foundation, a local philanthropic organization, is working on the project and helping to garner private donations to foot the bill.
What these first responders will pay in rent hasn’t been determined yet, but Robrahn said it will be “significantly” less than market rate. As officials across the Wood River Valley scramble to find solutions to sky-high rent prices and scarce available units, Sun Valley hopes it is making headway on the problem.
“There’s a housing crisis, and because of it we’re seeing our first responders being pushed farther and farther away,” Robrahn said. “It’s our goal to make sure first responders have a future in Sun Valley.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In