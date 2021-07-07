Preceding the Fourth of July holiday, the city of Sun Valley joined all other Wood River Valley cities and Blaine County in banning the use of consumer-type fireworks.
City Council members voted unanimously Thursday, July 1, to enact a resolution that makes it illegal to use fireworks in the city during the current fire season, which lasts until Oct. 31. The resolution declares the ban because of a “severe fire threat.”
The City Council took mere seconds to approve the resolution, with almost no discussion.
“I am wholeheartedly in favor thereof,” Councilman Keith Saks said.
The resolution defines fireworks as “any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation.” The definition would apply to firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sparklers and any similar fireworks sold to the general public.
The resolution provides an exception for fireworks displays conducted by professional, contracted pyrotechnicians, with oversight by the Sun Valley Fire Department. The exception applies to displays done by Sun Valley Resort.
The resort conducted a fireworks show at the end of the Sun Valley on Ice skating event on Saturday. The fireworks show lit up the sky just after dusk, following the event at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink.
The show was conducted with approval of the Sun Valley Fire Department and the city of Sun Valley.
“We are working closely with the city and its ordinances to ensure both preparedness and a safe and controlled show,” the resort said in a prepared statement. “We recently took the same measures with hosting a private fireworks display for an in-house group … and will continue to follow city ordinances throughout the summer.”
Before concluding the short approval process for the ban, Mayor Peter Hendricks commented on the scope of the threat of fire danger posed by fireworks.
“This is going on, obviously, throughout the valley, probably the state and most likely throughout the West,” he said.
