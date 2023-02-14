22-06-22-brewfest-18-roland.jpg

Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow hosted Brewfest in June. The city is proposing changes to the field.

The Sun Valley City Council has given direction to staff to start the beginning stages of development at Festival Meadow.

The council agreed to take Councilwoman Jane Conard’s suggestion that an “incremental” approach be taken, in part to appease public concerns about development of the prized parcel of open land on the border of Sun Valley and Ketchum.

“Festival Meadow, to me, is two parts,” Councilman Brad DuFur said. “It’s the financial part of it, and, I think fiscally, it’s responsible to do in stages. And then there is the whole thing about people who don’t want to improve it at all.”

