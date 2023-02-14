The Sun Valley City Council has given direction to staff to start the beginning stages of development at Festival Meadow.
The council agreed to take Councilwoman Jane Conard’s suggestion that an “incremental” approach be taken, in part to appease public concerns about development of the prized parcel of open land on the border of Sun Valley and Ketchum.
“Festival Meadow, to me, is two parts,” Councilman Brad DuFur said. “It’s the financial part of it, and, I think fiscally, it’s responsible to do in stages. And then there is the whole thing about people who don’t want to improve it at all.”
Last year, an organization called the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition, which has the mission of “saving Festival Meadow,” was formed, and circulated a petition to stop the plans. The petition has more than 1,500 signatures.
The first stage will consist of utilities, then pieces of a proposed gold-medal winners sculpture park, and finally parts of walkways around those sculptures. The sculpture park was proposed in discussions last year as a way to celebrate Sun Valley athletes. Conard noted that two of the sculptures are being donated to the city.
During a meeting last fall, City Administrator Walt Femling said that the plan would best be approached in phases.
“Maybe that first phase is just a million or two million [dollars worth of work], then down the road with a little public and private partnership, maybe we are able to put in the amphitheater and walkway,” he said at the time.
At that same meeting, the council debated on how much development is right for the site. Council members DuFur and Keith Saks supported less intensive changes to the site.
“I believe that some small improvements are appropriate for this parcel without negating the open effect that it has,” Saks said. “I think bathrooms would make the property much more usable. I think trees [for shade] are needed—in the summertime it’s like an oven out there.”
“I’d like to see no pavilion and no concrete in order to keep it as natural as possible,” DuFur said.
This time around, Councilwoman Michelle Griffith said those three aspects of the plan are at the top of her mind right now.
“Utilities, then the sculptures and then the walkways are my priority,” she said. “Also, I wouldn’t disturb any dirt that we are not going to revegetate.”
The plan is to keep the vast majority of the site open and undisturbed.
Besides the aforementioned changes, a parking lot, looped path and playground could come to Festival Meadow.
DuFur said he thinks this is a good first step.
“I think it would be a good transition for people to see, ‘This is step one, do you have an appetite for step two’ which would be bathrooms and the like,” he said. “So I think easing our way in financially, but also easing our way into it is a way that [will satisfy the public].” ￼
