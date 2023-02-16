A Sign of the Times
Express photo by Roland Lane

A couple of months ago, the busiest stoplight in Sun Valley went out. Now, leaders are considering making the temporary fix of a stop sign a permanent one.

“The feedback we have gotten on the [blinking] stoplight has been great,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said.

The city is conducting a feasibility study to determine which of three options is best for the intersection of Sun Valley and Saddle roads: keep the stop signs, go back to an overhead stoplight, or convert the intersection to a roundabout. That study will be completed in the coming months, though any changes won’t be made until the snow melts in the spring.

