A Sign of the Times
In late November, the traffic signal at the busiest intersection in Sun Valley went out of service. Now, the Sun Valley City Council is leaning toward making the temporary stop signs at Sun Valley, Saddle and Dollar roads permanent due to the low financial commitment, efficiency and safety.

On Thursday, Betsy Roberts, Sun Valley City engineer, presented various options to the mayor and city council, which ranged from a less comprehensive project that would focus more on pedestrian and bike safety, to the construction of a roundabout that would remake the entire streetscape.

“I like the roundabout option, but enhancing what we have now is the easiest solution,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said.

