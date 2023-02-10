After a lengthy public comment period in which numerous points of opposition were made to a proposed Sun Valley Community School upzone at its Sagewillow campus in Elkhorn, the Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday decided to table its discussion—and decision—to a future meeting.
The private school is proposing to rezone the land—eight parcels that total about 39 acres—to RM-1, a multi-family residential zoning district that allows 14 units per acre. The parcels that make up the site—on a bench off of Arrowleaf Road—are currently zoned as a mix of open space, quasi-public land and single-family residential.
“With the land proposed to be zoned RM-1, we would like to build a total of 69 units, a mix of one-, two, and three-bedroom units for workforce housing,” the school’s application states. “We are investigating ways to partner with mission-aligned organizations in the valley to help alleviate their housing needs. This could be a mix of cottage and apartment-type buildings.”
However, in an email to the Express this week, the school said it does not envision building that many units.
“We do not foresee building 69 units, but that is the max allowable in that designation,” the school stated.
Sun Valley citizens, who turned out in droves to comment before the P&Z on Thursday, largely disagreed with the points made by the school.
“We bought our house 14 years ago, and at the time, we were reassured by the real estate agent that this would remain single-family housing,” Elkhorn resident Leighann Mynatt said. “This smacks of spot-zoning, which is illegal in Idaho. That should be of concern to everyone here.”
Spot-zoning is a term for when certain parcels are given zoning designations that differ greatly from the designations of parcels around them. The Sun Valley Community School argued that its proposed upzone is consistent with the 2015 Sun Valley Comprehensive Plan—the city’s guiding land-use document—while most of the citizens in the City Hall meeting room argued otherwise.
“I’m most concerned about the zoning area of where the Community School wants to put an education facility,” audience member John Anderson said. “We went through this in 2002, and the public wasn’t in favor of it then, and [they are not in favor of it now]. I don’t think this should be considered until we have a new comprehensive plan on the books.”
Patti Zebrowski is an Elkhorn resident who brought up legal precedent in her concerns about spot-zoning.
“It’s defined by the Idaho Supreme Court in Evans vs. Teton County. Please keep in mind that this decision will weigh on the community,” she said.
In that case, an appellant argued that a major upzone from agricultural to residential zoning for a large-scale development project in eastern Idaho should not have been granted.
As the application notes, any projects on the Sagewillow site would have to go through the normal review and approval process. A city approval of the rezone would open the door for development in the future, with new applications having to be filed for development projects.
The Community School estimates that 30% of its staff rent and have been affected by valley-wide increases in rent prices in recent years. The plan outlined in the packet for development at the Sagewillow campus states that the outlined units would allow the school to provide housing for 50% of faculty and staff. The packet also notes that the Community School has invested in properties in the southern valley for housing, but that it prefers to have staff members closer to the school’s main campus on Dollar Road.
“Building workforce housing at Sagewillow also does not take housing options out of the housing pool for other members of our Wood River Valley community,” the application packet states. “And, building on land that we already own makes the most financial sense for our institution.”
The application also says that the proposed rezone would not have a significant environmental impact, even if development occurred in the future.
“Our revised proposal relocates the medium-density residential areas designated on the comprehensive plan land-use map to the less environmentally sensitive (wetlands and hillside) Arrowleaf lots,” the application states.
The Community School stressed a number of points in their presentation, many of which were assurances to the city that there are no ulterior motives behind the plan. School officials reassured the city that they have no intent to sell any of the land, or, at this point, build an elementary school on the Sagewillow site.
According to a 2005 Jacobs Engineering road study, the existing road system will “not be overburdened” with the proposed project, according to the application packet.
“We will continue to work with stakeholders to realize a vision that serves the school’s and the wider community’s needs while also reasonably protecting the character of the Sagewillow area,” the school said.
The P&Z will ultimately be asked to make a recommendation to the Sun Valley City Council, which will make the final decision on the rezone application.
