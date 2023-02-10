23-02-01-sage-willow-campus-Roland-2.jpg

The Sagewillow campus at the Community School.

 Express/Roland Lane

After a lengthy public comment period in which numerous points of opposition were made to a proposed Sun Valley Community School upzone at its Sagewillow campus in Elkhorn, the Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday decided to table its discussion—and decision—to a future meeting.

The private school is proposing to rezone the land—eight parcels that total about 39 acres—to RM-1, a multi-family residential zoning district that allows 14 units per acre. The parcels that make up the site—on a bench off of Arrowleaf Road—are currently zoned as a mix of open space, quasi-public land and single-family residential.

“With the land proposed to be zoned RM-1, we would like to build a total of 69 units, a mix of one-, two, and three-bedroom units for workforce housing,” the school’s application states. “We are investigating ways to partner with mission-aligned organizations in the valley to help alleviate their housing needs. This could be a mix of cottage and apartment-type buildings.”

A map of the parcels proposed to be rezoned. The area in question is inside of the neon green outline.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments