Sun Valley leaders took another step last week toward making changes to city code that would allow limited development on steep areas of some uneven or hillside lots.
City Council members voted 4-0 on Thursday, Nov. 4, to conduct the second reading of the revised “hillside ordinance,” a set of regulations that has prohibited development on or encroachment into land areas with 25% slope or greater. To change the code, the City Council must approve and conduct three readings of the revised ordinance.
The changes proposed by Community Development Director Brittany Skelton would allow the city—either through review by planning staff or, in some required cases, the Planning and Zoning Commission—to approve small-scale encroachment into parts of lots that exceed 25% in grade.
If the amendments to the code are fully approved by the City Council, the city would have the ability to approve the encroachments in limited cases if the development is in line with the “intent and purpose” of the city’s existing hillside development regulations. The stated goals of the existing regulations include “protecting natural landmarks and prominent natural features of hillsides, ridges … and the natural skyline.”
The primary reason for the proposed changes is to create an administrative review and approval process for the limited encroachments onto steep slopes, instead of the city having to review and grant code variance requests from landowners to permit what it deems to be reasonable development. Some approved variances have been for driveways and to allow safe and effective access for emergency vehicles. Others have allowed a residence to encroach into an undulation on a lot.
The number of requests for variances to the prohibition on development on grades higher than 25% has soared in 2021, city staff have stated. The city should allow an easier way for approval of minor encroachments than requiring a variance, Skelton has said.
There are about 150 vacant, legal lots in the city, many of them featuring slopes.
Sun Valley’s hillside regulations have been credited with preserving pristine views and the natural features of hillsides in the city. In previous meetings, Skelton told the City Council that the proposed amendments to city code do not guarantee a right to encroach onto steeper slopes and are not intended to allow development “creep” farther up hillsides and more into view.
Amid some initial concern among citizens that the amended ordinance would negatively change Sun Valley, Skelton and other city officials have repeatedly emphasized that the changes are intended mainly to limit the number of small-scale variances the city processes.
“We’re tweaking an existing thing that is very onerous to some people—making them have to go through the expense and time of a variance, where much of that can be eliminated,” Councilman Keith Saks said.
In a public hearing before the vote, landscape architect Kurt Eggers offered general support for the changes. No other people commented.
A date has not been set for a third and final reading. The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In