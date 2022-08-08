The Sun Valley City Council voted on Thursday to increase their salaries, as well as the salary of the mayor, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.
“I think this council, and particularly [Mayor Hendricks] have delivered extraordinary value to this community. Managing the road and path bond was a significant dedication of time and personal expertise, and I think that this council’s professional background and understanding is a value to the citizens of Sun Valley,” Councilmember Michelle Griffith said.
The council members salaries will be increased from $12,000 to $20,000 a year, while the mayor’s will rise from $21,000 to $38,000. The current salaries for councilmembers in Hailey and Ketchum are $12,000 and $20,808, respectively, according to a report from Sun Valley city staff. The corresponding mayoral salaries in Hailey and Ketchum are $28,200 and $37,454. Blaine County Commissioners, which are full-time positions, currently earn $91,704 per year.
The primary reason for the raises is the amount of time that has passed since the last council or mayoral salary increase.
“I have been putting some numbers together, but what I would like to note is that the current salaries of the mayor and council in Sun Valley were established in 2008,” Councilmember Keith Saks said. “Prior to that, in January 2006 they were a bit higher, and then they were reduced by council action in 2008.”
The council was in agreement that it’s been too long since a raise.
“Would any member of the public be willing to work for 16 years without any increase in compensation? I sincerely doubt that the answer would be ‘yes,’ especially when you take into account the cost of living between 2008 and what it is now, and what it may be when any such increase could take effect on January 1, 2024,” Councilmember Saks said.
Per Idaho statute 50-203, mayoral and city councilmember salaries are "... fixed by ordinance published 75 days prior to any general city election..." Given that the next city election is in November 2023, raises will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Saks noted that the increases for the council come out to about $500 a year from 2008 to 2024, while the mayor’s raise comes out to a little more than $1,000 a year.
Councilwoman Jane Conard phrased the issue a bit differently, but still came to the same conclusion.
“Currently, council members are paid $12,000 a year. If we put in 100 hours of work per year, that would be a rate of $120 an hour, and I think we put in over 100 hours. If you expect people to work for $120 an hour, compared to what other hourly rates are now in the valley, that’s low, particularly if you’re expecting to have well-qualified people of professional caliber who can handle an $11 million budget,” she said.
Councilmember Conard added that she thinks the job requires as much expertise, if not more, than many service jobs, which are compensated at a higher clip, she said.
“If you look at service people—plumbers, for example—they are charging $120 an hour. So, I think that right now we are not getting reasonable compensation. Considering some of the prices I have paid recently for house cleaning and other personal services, everything is going up by 25%,” Conrad estimated.
Councilman Brad DuFur, who phoned into the meeting, complimented his colleagues’ efforts.
“I agree with the previous comments, in particular about the amount of time Mayor Hendricks puts in," he said. "I have a small business, and I would say that running a city is more complicated. It takes an immense amount of time and effort and expertise. If I were to hire someone to run my company, I would have to pay them a lot more than $38,000 a year. With the amount of effort and time that we put into this [job], we’re not just doing it for the money, we do it because we love and care about our community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In