The Sun Valley City Council voted on Thursday to increase their salaries, as well as the salary of the mayor, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I think this council, and particularly [Mayor Hendricks] have delivered extraordinary value to this community. Managing the road and path bond was a significant dedication of time and personal expertise, and I think that this council’s professional background and understanding is a value to the citizens of Sun Valley,” Councilmember Michelle Griffith said.

The council members salaries will be increased from $12,000 to $20,000 a year, while the mayor’s will rise from $21,000 to $38,000. The current salaries for councilmembers in Hailey and Ketchum are $12,000 and $20,808, respectively, according to a report from Sun Valley city staff. The corresponding mayoral salaries in Hailey and Ketchum are $28,200 and $37,454. Blaine County Commissioners, which are full-time positions, currently earn $91,704 per year.

Jane Conard

