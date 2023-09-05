Election time in Sun Valley will bring some familiar faces to the ballot, including Mayor Pete Hendricks, who is up for reelection and contending for another term.
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith has also filed to run in November. Councilwoman Jane Conard is up for reelection, too, but as of Friday had not filed yet. Councilmen Keith Saks and Brad Dufur are not up for reelection this year.
Sun Valley City Clerk and Assistant to the City Administrator Nancy Flannigan said that, as of Sept. 1, no challengers have filed to run against any of the incumbents.
