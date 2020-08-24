The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a rezone application for a parcel in Elkhorn on Thursday, adding a new chapter to the contested history of the area.
The 4.62-acre parcel, previously zoned for commercial use, will now be zoned for multiple-family residential use. Applicant Martyn Hoffman intends to build a subdivision on the property.
The location in the Elkhorn neighborhood of Sun Valley was previously the center of a lawsuit against the city after a resident attempted to request a rezone of the parcel.
The Sunshine parcel is situated on the west side of Village Way between Elkhorn Village and Sunburst condominiums.
“Our intent with the rezone is to bring any future development proposal that we do more in line with the neighboring community, in terms of the density and the level of development that is there,” Hoffman told the commissioners during Thursday’s meeting.
The approved rezone also came with an ordinance amending the city’s zoning map to reflect that change.
For the full story, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Elkhorn needs to restore a commercial core. The City of Sun Valley needs to diversify its economic base. This is foolish.
