The city of Sun Valley earlier this month signed a 10-year deal with Clear Creek Disposal to manage the city’s waste and recycling disposal. The city has been doing business with Obras LLC, Clear Creek’s parent company, since 1969.
The new contract raises the monthly residential trash collection rate 14%, from $23.92 to $27.27. There will be no changes to the current services; trash and recycling bins will be picked up together once a week. Clear Creek will continue to offer commercial services—dumpsters and scheduled pickups—to Sun Valley citizens for a separate fee.
The deal expires September 30, 2031, as the contract was backdated to October 1, 2021 in order to line up with the fiscal year.
“I think we’ve had a great relationship with Clear Creek," City administrator Walt Femling said. "They’ve done an excellent job for the city of Sun Valley and we are very excited to continue service with them now and into the future.”
