Left to right: Councilmember Keith Saks, Councilmember Jane Conard, Mayor Pete Hendricks, Councilmember Michelle Griffith and Councilmember Brad DuFur.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley

The city of Sun Valley took another step last week toward boosting the pay of the mayor and City Council members.

City Council members voted 4-0 on Nov. 3 to conduct the second reading of an ordinance that will increase their annual pay 66% from $12,000 to $20,000, and to increase the mayor’s salary 80% from $21,000 to $38,000.

If the council approves a third and final reading of the ordinance next month, the pay raises will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

