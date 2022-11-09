The city of Sun Valley took another step last week toward boosting the pay of the mayor and City Council members.
City Council members voted 4-0 on Nov. 3 to conduct the second reading of an ordinance that will increase their annual pay 66% from $12,000 to $20,000, and to increase the mayor’s salary 80% from $21,000 to $38,000.
If the council approves a third and final reading of the ordinance next month, the pay raises will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Council member and mayoral salaries have not been adjusted for 16 years. The long gap has been cited as the primary reason for boosting the officials’ pay.
“I think this council, and particularly [Mayor Peter Hendricks] have delivered extraordinary value to this community,” Councilwoman Michelle Griffith said in September, when the raises were first discussed. “Managing the road and path bond was a significant dedication of time and personal expertise, and I think that this council’s professional background and understanding is a value to the citizens of Sun Valley.”
Councilman Keith Saks made the motion to approve the second reading, noting that he did not want to waive the third public reading and finalize the council’s approval at that time.
“Would any member of the public be willing to work for 16 years without any increase in compensation?” Saks said in September during initial discussions. “I sincerely doubt that the answer would be ‘yes,’ especially when you take into account the cost of living between 2008 and what it is now, and what it may be when any such increase could take effect on January first 2024.”
The planned increases for the City Council equate to about $500 a year from 2008 to 2024, while the mayor’s raise comes out to a little more than $1,000 a year.
There was no public comment nor further comment from the mayor or council during the Nov. 3 meeting. ￼
