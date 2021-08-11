The city of Sun Valley is poised to enact a budget of approximately $13.65 million for fiscal year 2022.
The City Council voted to approve the first and second readings of the ordinance to set the budget in consecutive meetings Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. If council members approve a third reading of the ordinance, the spending plan for the next fiscal year—which will run from Oct. 1, 2021, until Sept. 30, 2022—will be finalized.
The proposed budget estimates expenditures of approximately $6,713,000 through the city’s general fund, which covers expenses for the day-to-day operations of the city.
The plan calls for spending increases from the current fiscal year in all departments of the government. They include: approximately $1,967,000 for the Police Department, up 11.4%; approximately $1,330,000 for the Fire Department, up 14.8%; some $970,000 for administration, up 3.7%; and just over $627,000 for the Street Department, up 9.6%.
The budget calls for having 13 full-time staff in the Police Department—including one administrative assistant—marking a return to staffing levels of the 2019 fiscal year. The proposed nine full-time staff in the Fire Department includes the addition of a paramedic in fiscal year 2022.
The city has opted not to take the 3% annual increase in property taxes allowed under state law, but instead plans to defer the automatic allowance, meaning it can be taken in the future if deemed necessary.
“I think it’s been about 10 years since the city has taken the property tax increase,” City Administrator Walt Femling said.
The budget calls for setting aside a sum equal to 5% of all city salaries for potential cost-of-living adjustments, merit increases or one-time payouts for employees. The city will determine later how it plans to distribute the money, Femling said.
The city also plans to give money to some Wood River Valley organizations through contracts for services. The budget calls for allocating $220,000 to the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, $390,000 to the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority, and $8,500 to Sun Valley Economic Development.
In the Aug. 5 meeting, Councilman Keith Saks said he believes the funding reserved for the Marketing Alliance—also known as Visit Sun Valley—is too high. The Ketchum business community benefits more from the organization’s programs than the city of Sun Valley does, he said.
However, the Marketing Alliance allocation for fiscal year 2022 was not changed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In