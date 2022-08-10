Sun Valley City Council members voted unanimously last Thursday and Friday to advance the city’s draft $11.4 million fiscal year 2023 budget toward final approval.
The consecutive 4-0 votes by council members in separate meetings approved the first and second public readings of the ordinance to set the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. City leaders must approve and conduct—or opt to waive—three readings of the budget ordinance before it is signed by the mayor and enacted.
The proposed budget allocates approximately $7,153,000 to the city’s General Fund, which pays for its day-to-day operations. The budget proposes spending increases over the current fiscal year in the Police Department—by about $265,000—and the Fire Department—by about $170,000. The budget also proposes a funding increase for the Community Development Department of approximately $165,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In