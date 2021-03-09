The city of Sun Valley is preparing to take ownership of the stretch of Sun Valley Road that runs within the city limits, despite delays in the process.
Mayor Peter Hendricks told the City Council on Thursday that final approval of a plan for the Idaho Transportation Department to delegate ownership of 3.6 miles of Sun Valley Road—from state Highway 75 to a point near Boundary Campground and the beginning of Trail Creek Road—to the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley had been delayed until next month. The Idaho Transportation Board is scheduled to consider approval of the transfer when it convenes April 22, Hendricks said.
The city had anticipated that the transfer would be approved by the state this month, Hendricks said. He called the delay “irksome” because the city intended to start planning work to rebuild the road this year.
“We will cross our fingers that it goes forward,” Hendricks said.
Under the proposal, the first one-third mile—from Main Street in Ketchum to the city limits—would be transferred from state ownership to Ketchum, and the next 3.3 miles would be transferred to Sun Valley. As part of the plan, the city would use state funding to rebuild the road, as well as the bike path that runs through the “Gateway” area. The city is anticipating receiving approximately $3.3 million, which it would use to rebuild the road, improve the path and complete other improvements identified as necessary. The city intends to conduct the road and path work in 2022, Hendricks said earlier this year.
As part of the plan, Blaine County would accept the transfer of ownership from ITD and would then assign ownership and management responsibility to the two cities. Under Idaho law, the state cannot directly assign ownership of land to cities.
The city of Ketchum has also been negotiating the road transfer with ITD. It expects to receive approximately $838,000 from the state, which could be used to repair and rehabilitate the road. The city intends to do preliminary planning to rebuild the road and improve access under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines later this year. The project could be done next spring and early summer.
Hendricks initiated discussions about the transfer with ITD more than two years ago, amid concerns about the condition of the road, which feeds significant volumes of traffic into Sun Valley. The stretch through the city’s “Gateway” is marked with numerous potholes. Hendricks said he remains hopeful that the state will adequately maintain the road until the transfer of ownership is approved by the ITD board and recorded by the county and cities.
“Hopefully, we’ll see progress there,” he told the City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
👌🏻
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In