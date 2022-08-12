Residents chime in on Festival Meadow plan

Sun Valley citizens and other interested people got an opportunity Wednesday to view and comment on the city’s plans to make vast improvements to the Festival Meadow field along Sun Valley Road.
City officials and consultants from Ketchum-based BYLA Landscape Architects discussed the plans with dozens of people at an open-house event at the 5-acre property near the Ketchum-Sun Valley city line. A draft conceptual master plan for the site shown to participants comprised a variety of potential upgrades to the site, including:
- A vehicular lane, drop-off area and small parking lot on the southern side of the site, next to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
- A tree-lined promenade entering from the east, abutted by a small pavilion.
- An open lawn area in the center that could host events, surrounded by a winding path.
- Restrooms, natural play areas and—on the western side—a gently inclined sledding area for kids.
- An amphitheater on the sloping western side, facing southeast with views of surrounding hillsides.
