Citizens of Sun Valley will be paying a bit more for their waste disposal services after the City Council unanimously approved modest fee increases at their Oct. 6 meeting.
The quarterly rate will increase 4% from $81.81 to $85.20, an additional $13.50 per year.
The city is served through a contract with Wood River Valley-based Clear Creek Disposal.
“[Clear Creek] notified us that they are raising their rates for the county due to Southern Idaho Solid Waste District raising their fee, as well as extraordinary inflation,” City Clerk Nancy Flanigan said.
Southern Idaho Solid Waste District is a governmental organization that oversees waste management for Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
Councilman Keith Saks inquired whether the deal is simply an amendment to the most recent contract signed between the city and Clear Creek last winter. It is, according to city staff. That deal was inked in mid-January and lasts until 2031. ￼
