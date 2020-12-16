Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission members approved last Thursday a subdivision plan and 25-unit first phase of a townhouse development on the high-profile “Sunshine Parcel” in the Elkhorn Village area.
In a unanimous vote, the P&Z granted approval to Texas-based Timberline Real Estate Partners for a preliminary plat to build 49 units in three phases on the vacant 4.62-acre site, as well as design-review approval to proceed with the first phase of development. The preliminary plat—which includes detailed plans of the subdivision and development of the site—must also be approved by the City Council.
The project is called Sunshine Townhomes.
The vote came after the P&Z on Nov. 12 extended its discussion to the meeting Thursday, Dec. 10, after requesting some changes to the application. Timberline Real Estate Partners, representing owner TVIV Sunshine LLC, submitted revised plans to the city on Dec. 2, with the most substantial change being an overall reduction of units from 51 to 49.
The site is bordered by Village Way, Indian Springs Lane and Angani Way, adjacent to the Indian Springs and Sunburst condominium complexes. The parcel was downzoned earlier this year from Commercial Center zoning to Multiple-Family Residential, through an application by the landowner. The rezone reduced the allowable density on the site to 14 units per acre, allowing a potential 66 units with maximum heights of 44 feet.
The planned first phase calls for developing 19 two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit—as well as utilities, infrastructure, landscaping and internal roadways—in six buildings on the southern side of the sloping site, with maximum heights reaching 31 feet. The first phase previously included plans for 27 units. Vehicular access to units built in the first phase would be from a roundabout on the southeast side of the property, where Village Way enters the Elkhorn Springs development.
The second phase includes plans for 11 units and the third phase includes 13 units, all situated on the northern side of the site.
Numerous public comments were submitted in writing to the city this fall, with objections ranging from density and concerns about traffic to noise and the obstruction of views. No neighbors commented at the Dec. 10 meeting.
