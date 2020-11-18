The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission last week began consideration of the Sunshine Townhomes project, a 51-unit residential development proposed for Elkhorn, though it will need at least one more meeting to work through the details of the prominent project.
After visiting the high-profile site—the so-called “Sunshine Parcel”—on the morning of Nov. 12, P&Z commissioners listened to a presentation of the plan and discussed elements ranging from vehicular access and landscaping to its compatibility with surrounding condominium complexes. In the end, commissioners opted to continue their review of the project to their next scheduled meeting on Dec. 10.
The developer, Texas-based Timberline Real Estate Partners, plans to build 51 townhouse units in three phases on the site—a 4.62-acre vacant lot bordered by Village Way, Indian Springs Lane and Angani Way, adjacent to the Indian Springs and Sunburst condominium complexes.
The parcel was downzoned earlier this year from Commercial Center zoning to Multiple-Family Residential, through an application by the landowner. The rezone reduced the allowable density and building heights on the site. The stated intention of the downzone was to bring future development of the site in line with surrounding residential complexes.
P&Z commissioners commenced their review of an application to subdivide the site into 51 townhome sublots and limited common areas, as well as a design review application to build 27 units in the first phase of development. The proposed first phase would comprise five residential buildings on the southeast section of the site, with maximum heights reaching 31 feet.
The five Phase 1 buildings would include 21 two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit. The first phase of development would include installation of all utilities, infrastructure, internal site roadways and some site landscaping.
The maximum density for the rezoned property is 14 units per acre.
The P&Z received numerous public comments submitted to the city in writing. In commenting during the meeting, Indian Springs condominium owner Darrell Scott said he thinks “the project should be built” but had several concerns.
“This proposal is far better, in my eyes, than what we, I guess, defeated or turned down a long time ago,” he said.
A proposal in 2002 to build a 111-unit, 90,000-square-foot residential complex on the site—called Sun Villas—never came to fruition.
The Sunshine Townhomes project has also been under architectural review by the Elkhorn in Sun Valley Association, a master homeowners association for the Elkhorn area of Sun Valley.
After the applications are fully reviewed by the P&Z, the Sun Valley City Council will consider the applications and recommendations from the P&Z.
